Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 5045.68 Million by 2030, Globally, at 35.70% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “ Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market ” By Application (Field Management, Project Management), By Industry Type (Heavy Construction, Institutional commercial), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market size was valued at USD 610.64 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5045.68 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 35.70% from 2022 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=28624

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market Overview

AI has many applications in several fields due to its vast valuable characteristics. Machine learning is a subtype of AI which allows computers and software to learn and evolve based on available data. This eliminates the need and hassle to manually develop a program or train the computers to perform any function. AI in construction assists in creating unique designs using computers. Many architects use 3D modeling for applications such as designing, developing, and constructing. AI in construction greatly minimizes the risk associated with construction and improves the quality and safety of construction while assisting in time management. Through AI, many construction functions can be automated to a greater degree. AI brings several beneficial areas such as machine learning, natural language processing, robotics, computer vision, optimization, and automated planning, to the construction industry.

The demand for AI in various industries is increasing rapidly. Similarly, in the construction industry, various factors such as large-scale project management, cost-efficient production, time management, and resource management are expected to increase the application of AI. Through AI, construction errors and construction-related injuries can be minimized significantly. AI can also greatly assist in budget management during the development of the product. It also enables the workers and employees to gather needed information and training to improve their skills. Growing concerns from governments regarding work safety have also contributed to the adoption of AI in construction. Because of all these factors, AI in the construction market is estimated to grow during the forecast period.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interest the client. The “Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market” study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Building System Planning, Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Oracle, SAP, Alice Technologies, eSUB, Smartvid.io, Aurora Computer Services, Bentley Systems Inc., and Autodesk.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market into Industry Type, Application, and Geography.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market, by Application Project Management Field Management Risk Management Schedule Management

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market, by Industry Type Heavy Construction Institutional Commercials Residential Others

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Fintech Market By Offering (Services, Solutions), By Application (Credit Scoring, Fraud Detection), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Geography, And Forecast

Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market By Component (Hardware, Software), By Technology (Deep Learning, Machine Learning), By End-User Industry (Healthcare, Manufacturing), By Geography, And Forecast

Construction Equipment Market By Type (Loader, Crane), By Application (Earthmoving, Lifting & Material Handling, Excavation), By Geography, And Forecast

Artificial Intelligence Solutions Market By Product (Cloud-based, On-premises), By Application (Voice Processing, Text Processing, Image Processing), By Geography, And Forecast

Top Construction Equipment Brands constructing sustainable megacities across all mainland

Visualize Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance and use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.