Enviva, Inc. Class Action Complaint Filed: Johnson Fistel Encourages Shareholders to Submit Their EVA Losses

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Enviva, Inc. ("Enviva" or the "Company") (NYSE: EVA). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Enviva securities between February 21, 2019 and October 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors are hereby notified that they have until January 3, 2022 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.



What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

To join this action, you can click or copy and paste the link below into a browser:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/enviva-inc-class-action

There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Enviva had misrepresented the environmental sustainability of its wood pellet production and procurement; (ii) Enviva had similarly overstated the true measure of cash flow generated by the Company's platform; (iii) accordingly, Enviva had misrepresented its business model and the Company's ability to achieve the level of growth that Defendants had represented to investors; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Enviva class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Enviva class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

