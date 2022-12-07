Global Smart Plantation Management Systems Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Plantation Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032913/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.4% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $372.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR



The Smart Plantation Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$372.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$302.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Ag Leader Technology

AgroWebLab Co., Ltd

AquaSpy Home

Bosch Limited

Cropmetrics

Deere & Company

DTN

Hidrosoph

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd

Rivulis

Robert Bosch GmbH

SemiosBio Technologies Inc

Synelixis Solutions S.A.

TeeJet Technologies

Topcon Corporation

WaterBit





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032913/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Smart Plantation Management Systems - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Plantation Management Systems by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation

Management Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coffee by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Coffee by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Crops by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Crops by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fruits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Fruits by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Oilseeds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Oilseeds by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cotton by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Cotton by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sugarcane by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Sugarcane by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Irrigation Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Irrigation Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Growth Monitoring Systems by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Plant Growth Monitoring

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Harvesting Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Harvesting Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Smart Plantation Management Systems Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Smart Plantation Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Plantation Management Systems by Component - Hardware and

Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation

Management Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Plantation Management Systems by Crop - Coffee, Other Crops,

Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and Sugarcane - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation

Management Systems by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coffee, Other Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and

Sugarcane for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 30: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Plantation Management Systems by Type - Irrigation Systems,

Plant Growth Monitoring Systems and Harvesting Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation

Management Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems

and Harvesting Systems for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Plantation Management Systems by Component - Hardware and

Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation

Management Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Plantation Management Systems by Crop - Coffee, Other

Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and Sugarcane - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation

Management Systems by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coffee, Other Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and

Sugarcane for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 36: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Plantation Management Systems by Type - Irrigation

Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems and Harvesting Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation

Management Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems

and Harvesting Systems for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Smart Plantation Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Plantation Management Systems by Component - Hardware and

Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation

Management Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Plantation Management Systems by Crop - Coffee, Other

Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and Sugarcane - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation

Management Systems by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coffee, Other Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and

Sugarcane for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 42: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Plantation Management Systems by Type - Irrigation

Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems and Harvesting Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation

Management Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems

and Harvesting Systems for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Smart Plantation Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Plantation Management Systems by Component - Hardware and

Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation

Management Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Plantation Management Systems by Crop - Coffee, Other

Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and Sugarcane - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation

Management Systems by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coffee, Other Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and

Sugarcane for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 48: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Plantation Management Systems by Type - Irrigation

Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems and Harvesting Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation

Management Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems

and Harvesting Systems for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Smart Plantation Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Plantation Management Systems by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation

Management Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Plantation Management Systems by Component - Hardware and

Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation

Management Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Plantation Management Systems by Crop - Coffee, Other

Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and Sugarcane - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation

Management Systems by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coffee, Other Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and

Sugarcane for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Plantation Management Systems by Type - Irrigation

Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems and Harvesting Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation

Management Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems

and Harvesting Systems for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Smart Plantation Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Plantation Management Systems by Component - Hardware and

Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation

Management Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Plantation Management Systems by Crop - Coffee, Other

Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and Sugarcane - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation

Management Systems by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coffee, Other Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and

Sugarcane for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Plantation Management Systems by Type - Irrigation

Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems and Harvesting Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation

Management Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems

and Harvesting Systems for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Smart Plantation Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Plantation Management Systems by Component - Hardware and

Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation

Management Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Plantation Management Systems by Crop - Coffee, Other

Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and Sugarcane - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation

Management Systems by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coffee, Other Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and

Sugarcane for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Plantation Management Systems by Type - Irrigation

Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems and Harvesting Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation

Management Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems

and Harvesting Systems for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Plantation Management Systems by Component - Hardware and

Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation

Management Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Plantation Management Systems by Crop - Coffee, Other

Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and Sugarcane - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation

Management Systems by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coffee, Other Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and

Sugarcane for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Plantation Management Systems by Type - Irrigation

Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems and Harvesting Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation

Management Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems

and Harvesting Systems for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Smart Plantation Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2022 (E)

Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Plantation Management Systems by Component - Hardware and

Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation Management

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Plantation Management Systems by Crop - Coffee, Other Crops,

Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and Sugarcane - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation Management

Systems by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Coffee, Other Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and Sugarcane for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Plantation Management Systems by Type - Irrigation Systems,

Plant Growth Monitoring Systems and Harvesting Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation Management

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems and

Harvesting Systems for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Plantation Management Systems by Component - Hardware

and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart

Plantation Management Systems by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and Software for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 84: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Plantation Management Systems by Crop - Coffee, Other

Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and Sugarcane - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 85: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart

Plantation Management Systems by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Coffee, Other Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton

and Sugarcane for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Plantation Management Systems by Type - Irrigation

Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems and Harvesting Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart

Plantation Management Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring

Systems and Harvesting Systems for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Smart Plantation Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2022 (E)

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Plantation Management Systems by Component - Hardware

and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation

Management Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Plantation Management Systems by Crop - Coffee, Other

Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and Sugarcane - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 91: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation

Management Systems by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coffee, Other Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and

Sugarcane for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Plantation Management Systems by Type - Irrigation

Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems and Harvesting Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation

Management Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems

and Harvesting Systems for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Plantation Management Systems by Component - Hardware

and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation

Management Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 96: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Plantation Management Systems by Crop - Coffee, Other

Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and Sugarcane - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation

Management Systems by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coffee, Other Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and

Sugarcane for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Plantation Management Systems by Type - Irrigation

Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems and Harvesting Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation

Management Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems

and Harvesting Systems for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032913/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________