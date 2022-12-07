FENLO Reveals New Fantasy and Fantasy Plus Lamps

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FENLO, a brand carried by Atamin, has combined 30 years of experience to bring customers the ultimate in luxury lighting. The brand-new Fantasy and Fantasy Plus come with remote control functionality, gorgeous reinforced glass shelving, and integrated LED light modules. This display case or floor lamp is ideal for collectors or those with precious items to display.

By buying a product from FENLO, customers gain access to the company's world-class customer service, professionally produced instructions, and the knowledge that their product is pet and child friendly as well as made from environmentally conscious MDF wood.

Fantasy and Fantasy Plus come in two convenient sizes:

TWO MODELS:

Fantasy. The perfect LED light for bedrooms or making the most of smaller spaces, Fantasy offers enough room to display items while still maintaining a compact footprint.

Fantasy Plus. For collectors with more items to display, Fantasy Plus provides the additional space to show off what matters most to them. Ideal for showcasing LEGO, fragrances, or even sneakers.

As mentioned above, both models have the following feature:

FEATURES:

Control by remote or foot switch. Customers have multiple options when it comes to controlling their Fantasy and Fantasy Plus floor lamp. The remote can be used to control multiple units at once.

Reinforced glass shelving. Made from strong, shatter-resistant reinforced glass, these shelves will be more than strong enough to hold whatever customers choose to display.

Four LED light modules - one for each shelf. With four distinct dimmable light modules, Fantasy or Fantasy Plus will fill the room with light and beautifully illuminate the objects on the shelves.

Both models are easy to put together and made from high-quality components.

Both models are available at www.shopfenlo.com for preorder.

ABOUT FENLO

At FENLO we believe that lighting should be as elegant as it is functional.

FENLO, a brand carried by Atamin, is based in Irvine, California, and was started by people obsessed with excellent lighting. The rooms in your home and the light that fills them are a big part of your life. Our memories are shaped by what illuminates them and the right lighting can define a moment, a space, or a memory. Our responsive customer service, eco-friendly materials, and luxurious designs, all come together to produce a world-class product.

Both models are now available at www.shopfenlo.com for purchase.









