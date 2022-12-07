OPSWAT Launches MetaDefender Cloud Email Security

Tampa, Fla., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPSWAT, a leading provider of critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, announced today that its MetaDefender Email Gateway Security solution is now available from the cloud as a service, known as MetaDefender Cloud Email Security. This new offering gives organizations the same advanced email security controls but with the added benefits of reduced costs, scalability, ease of operation and improved efficiency.

Cloud email adoption is steadily increasing, with research indicating that a majority of organizations are migrating to cloud-based email solutions instead of on-premises to proactively protect their organization from malicious email threats. According to the 2022 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, email continues to be one of the top two attack vectors for malicious actors with the median organization receiving over 75% of its malware via email. This validates that advanced email security solutions are paramount to reducing organizations’ cybersecurity risk and preventing zero-day attacks, eliminating potential human errors and much more.

“By offering customers MetaDefender Cloud Email Security, we remove the need for them to maintain and update their on-premises solution so they can focus more on core business and security strategies and achieve the highest possible security level,” said Itay Glick, VP of Products at OPSWAT. “Further, this validates OPSWAT’s constant innovation and commitment to protecting critical infrastructure and meeting our customers' needs as the threat landscape continues to evolve.”

Just like MetaDefender Email Gateway Security, OPSWAT’s MetaDefender Cloud Email Security helps organizations fortify their defenses with zero-trust technologies, including file sanitation through Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (Deep CDR), Multiscanning, on-click anti-phishing, and anti-spam. With the new cloud deployment service option, MetaDefender Cloud Email Security offers an advanced level of protection against malware and unknown zero-day threats with reduced costs for IT system installation, management and maintenance. Furthermore, MetaDefender Cloud Email Security gives businesses more flexibility, easier access to operations and reporting, high resiliency and better efficiency.

This announcement follows many other product launches and enhancements from this year, including Neuralyzer, the OPSWAT CyberTrailer, and the acquisition of FileScan.IO. Learn more about OPSWAT MetaDefender Cloud Email Security by visiting https://www.opswat.com/solutions/email-security.

###

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a global leader in IT, OT and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity solutions and Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR), protecting the world’s mission-critical organizations from malware and zero-day attacks. To minimize the risk of compromise, OPSWAT Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions safeguard both public and private sector organizations with the latest technology, processes, and hardware scanning to secure the transfer of data, files, and device access across critical networks. More than 1,500 organizations worldwide spanning Financial Services, Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace, and Transportation Systems trust OPSWAT to secure their files and devices; ensure compliance with industry and government-driven policies and regulations, and protect their reputation, finances, employees, and customers from cyber-driven disruption. For more information on OPSWAT, visit www.opswat.com.

Attachment