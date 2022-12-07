Global Slow and Controlled Release Pesticides Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Slow and Controlled Release Pesticides Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032895/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Herbicides, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fungicides segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $889.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR
The Slow and Controlled Release Pesticides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$889.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$896.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.
Insecticides Segment to Record 9.5% CAGR
In the global Insecticides segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$465.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$884.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.
Arysta LifeScience Corporation
BASF SE
Bayer AG
DowDuPont
Monsanto Company
Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
Syngenta
