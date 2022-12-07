MRI Coils Market Is Expected to Reach USD 1.06 Billion by 2031: Says Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global MRI coils market was estimated at $525.6 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $1.06 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $525.6 Million Market Size in 2031 $1.06 Billion CAGR 7.3% No. of Pages in Report 215 Segments Covered Type, Application, End-user, and Region. Drivers Rise in the number of chronic diseases such as cancer Technological advancements in the healthcare sector Restraints High cost of MRI technology Side effects associated with MRI diagnostic test Opportunities Increase in the number of product launch and product approval for MRI coils

Covid-19 Scenario-

Most of the radiotherapy and MRI diagnostic cases were either postponed or delayed due to the convesrsion of diagnostic and surgical centers into Covid-19 hospitals, which impacted the global MRI coils market negatively.

However, as the majority of government bodies introduced huge vaccination drives, the global situation gradually got back on track and the market for MRI coils also restored slowly and steadily.





The global MRI coils market is analyzed across type, applications, end-users, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By type, the radiofrequency coil segment held more than three-fourths of the global MRI coils market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.5% throughout the forecast period. The gradient coils segment is also analyzed in the study.

By application, the neuro and spine segment garnered around one-third of the total MRI coils market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The cardiovascular segment, simultaneously, would project the fastest CAGR of 8.3% throughout the forecast period.

By end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment held nearly fourth-fifths of the global MRI coils market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 7.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America generated around one-third of the global MRI coils market share in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, would portray the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global MRI coils market report include Canon Inc., SCANMED LLC, ESAOTE SPA, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MONTERIS MEDICAL, AURORA HEALTHCARE US CORP, MR INSTRUMENTS INC, RAPID MR INTERNATIONAL, and SIEMENS AG.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

