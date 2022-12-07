AAPS Executive Director in Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons Discusses Whether Blood Clots After COVID Vaccines Are an Ignored Crisis

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite official reassurances that adverse effects of COVID vaccines are rare or mild, some patients still have concerns, and social media is filled with reports. In the winter issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons, Jane Orient, M.D., examines the mechanisms of blood clotting and the evidence that vaccines may have an effect.

Experts tend to downplay the risk of blood clots by claiming the risk is greater from the disease, Dr. Orient writes, but some patients are not convinced.

"Finding the objective truth is difficult because of the enormous power asymmetry between government-approved experts and scientists who challenge the official view," she explains.

California bill AB2098, in Dr. Orient's opinion, "restricts free speech of physicians by penalizing them for dissemination of information about COVID-19 that officials deem false. This is just the tip of the iceberg of repressions and harassments that the dissenting physicians or scientists can face daily while having no means of recourse," Dr. Orient states.

Her article explores the mechanism by which the vaccines—including the mRNA vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna as well as the J&J shot—could disrupt the complex blood clotting system, plus a scrutiny of scientific studies and data that manufacturers submitted to regulators. It also considers the "anecdotal" data from physicians, patients, and morticians.

Dr. Orient concludes that the safety signal "is sufficiently strong to provide impetus for further studies of [clotting] phenomena."

The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

Contact Information:

Jane Orient

Executive Director

janeorientmd@gmail.com

(520) 323-3110



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.