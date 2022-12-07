Gene Amplification Technologies market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% by 2033: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Gene Amplification Technologies 2023-2033. It includes profiles of Gene Amplification Technologies and Forecasts Global Gene Amplification Technologies Market, (COVID-19 Impact Analysis):- Market Segment by Sample Type, (Single Cell, Formalin-Fixed & Paraffin-Embedded (FFPE)) Market Segment by End-User, (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Other End-Users) Market Segment by Business Type, (Gene Amplification Kits & Reagents, Gene Amplification Instruments, Gene Amplification Services, Gene Amplification Ancillaries) Market Segment by Application, (Hybridization Application, Whole Genome Amplification, Exome Sequencing Amplification, SNP Genotyping Arrays, Array CGH) Market Segment by Technology, (PCR-based Amplification, Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification, Nucleic Acid Sequence Based Amplification, Strand Displacement Amplification, Multiple Displacement Amplification, Other Technology) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The global gene amplification technologies market was valued at US$4,587 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Government Regulations, Decreasing Sequencing Costs, and the Expanding Potential of Pharmacogenomics

Government regulations, decreasing sequencing costs, and the expanding potential of pharmacogenomics have all worked together to spur scientific research. There are several fully sequenced genomes as well as public and local databases of genotypes and phenotypes. Whole-genome sequencing's usefulness was tested in 2012, and the results showed that clinically relevant discoveries were seldom reported or given a thorough clinical interpretation. Additionally, "significant human resource requirements for comprehensive clinical interpretation... persist, and substantial ambiguity remains." Over 100 gene variations may be connected to schizophrenia, according to 2014 research.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Gene Amplification Technologies Market?

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, which was brought on by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2, was addressed in part by diagnostic testing (SARS-CoV-2). Through the direct detection of viral nucleic acid or protein in respiratory tract specimens, clinicians can often identify viral respiratory infections such as SARS-CoV-2. Nucleic acid amplification assays, such as polymerase chain reactions, and fast antigen-based testing, are the two methods that are most often employed to do this. The first to be created and widely used during the COVID-19 epidemic were reverse-transcriptase PCR assays. For contact tracing, epidemiological characterisation, and public health decision-making, quick and precise diagnostic tests are essential.

Depending on the clinical presentation, laboratory tests may be carried out, as well as screenings of those who don't exhibit any symptoms. Nucleic acid amplification tests (NAAT), which need specific tools and training and may be especially difficult in environments with low resources, are frequently used to confirm SARS-CoV-2 infection. Due to technical limitations, improper sampling of respiratory specimens, improper sample preservation, and timing of sample collection relative to infection, NAAT may produce false-negative results. Technical errors, particularly contamination during the manual real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) procedure, may result in false-positive results.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 422-page report provides 176 tables and 190 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global gene amplification technologies market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Gene Amplification Technologies. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including business type, sample type, application, technologies, end-user, and company size and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing gene amplification technologies market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Somatic Cell Gene Amplification in Human Malignancies Has Lately Received Substantial Research

Cancers develop as a result of mutations in a subset of genes that promote growth. It is hypothesized that thorough resequencing of cancer genomes for mutations will result in the identification of several more cancer genes because the human genome sequence is now publicly available. All dividing cells, including both healthy and malignant ones, experience somatic mutations. They might develop through exposure to exogenous or endogenous mutagens, DNA replication errors, or both. Two biological kinds of somatic mutations resulting from these diverse mechanisms are present in the genomes of cancer cells. "Driver" mutations, which offer a growth advantage to the cell in which they originate and are biologically linked to the development of cancer, have undergone positive selection as a result.

The Economics of Investing in Genomics Are Essential Because Precision Economics Are Required for Precision Medicine

The transition to precision medicine depends in large part on our ability to understand genetic data. Precision medicine has a lot of potential advantages, including more effective treatment and possibly lower population expenses. But for the genomics business to effectively advance toward precision medicine, the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries will need to make a sizable financial commitment. The precision medicine and genomics sectors may face future obstacles, according to an assessment of health economics.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Proto-Oncogene Amplification May Cause or Contribute to the Development of Tumours as Well as Their Progression

Oncogene is a gene that can lead to cancer, as suggested by its name. Oncogenes, which might cause cancer in animals, were first discovered in viruses. It was later discovered that oncogenes can be altered versions of specific normal cellular genes known as proto-oncogenes. Apoptosis, also known as controlled or planned cell death, is regulated by intact proto-oncogenes, which serve vital roles in maintaining healthy cellular development and division. Oncogenes, or copies of proto-oncogenes that have undergone mutation, may cause uncontrolled cell proliferation and the escape from cell death, which may end in the development of cancer.

The Amplified Gene May Occasionally Serve as a Viable Target for Cancer Treatment

Gene Amplification is the increase in the copy number of a specific area on a chromosomal arm. It is common in various cancers and connected to enhanced gene overexpression. Extrachromosomal elements, repetitive units at a single locus, or random regions of the genome can all be structured using amplified DNA. Amplification may be aided by frequent chromosomal fragile spots, replication errors in DNA, or dysfunctional telomeres. Amplification is a clinically relevant diagnostic and predictive tool as well as a mechanism of acquired drug resistance.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the gene amplification technologies market are 4BASEBIO AG, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Ambion Inc., Bayer Pharmaceutics AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Illumina Inc., LGC Group, Merck KGaA, MyBioSource, Nanjing Vazyme Biotech Co., New England Biolabs, PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Silicon Biosystems, Takara Bio Inc., Yikang Inc.These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

7 November 2022, A collaboration between Biotheus, a biotech business based in China that specializes in creating treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, and Merck, a well-known scientific and technology company, was recently announced. Biotheus' turn-around-time (TAT) for its cell line characterisation decreased from roughly 60 days to 14 days by using Merck's Blazar Rodent Panel.

10 June 2022, The Cambridge-based life sciences company 4basebio PLC collaborated with the Universities of Alabama ("UA") and Teesside ("TU") on a study to find a cure for Neurofibromatosis Type 1 through the development of synthetic DNA and non-viral vectors for use in the field of cell and gene therapies and vaccines (NF1).

