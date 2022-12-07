Global Sleep Mask Market to Reach $21 Million by 2027

New York, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sleep Mask Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032892/?utm_source=GNW

1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Regular, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$13 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Contoured segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR



The Sleep Mask market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Million by the year 2027.







Wrap Around Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR



In the global Wrap Around segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Alaska Bear

Amorepacific Corp

Beiersdorf AG

Chanel SAS

Christian Dior SE

Dream Essentials, LLC

Earth Therapeutics

EcoTools

Groupe Clarins

Happy Luxe

L’Oréal SA

LC Industries, Inc.

LumosTech, Inc.

Nidra

Royal Philips

Shiseido Co Ltd

Sleep Master

Sonoma Lavender Co.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc

The Procter and Gamble Co

Unilever Group





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032892/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Sleep Mask - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sleep

Mask by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Regular by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Regular by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Contoured by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Contoured by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wrap

Around by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Wrap Around by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Sleep Mask Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sleep

Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: USA 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sleep

Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 19: USA 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Distribution

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 24: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: China 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 30: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: China 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: France 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: France 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 42: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 46: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 48: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 49: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sleep

Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: UK 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sleep

Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: UK 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Distribution

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 54: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 58: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 60: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,

Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 64: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sleep Mask by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 67: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,

Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 72: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 73: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,

Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 74: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 76: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: India 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 78: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 79: India 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 80: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,

Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 82: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap

Around and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sleep

Mask by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sleep

Mask by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 88: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sleep Mask by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico

and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 90: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 91: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,

Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 92: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 94: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,

Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 96: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 97: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 98: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 102: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 103: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 106: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap

Around and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Sleep

Mask by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 108: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 109: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Sleep

Mask by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)

Table 110: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sleep Mask by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi

Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 111: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 112: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,

Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 114: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 115: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027



IRAN

Table 116: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 118: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 120: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 121: Israel 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 122: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Israel 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 124: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Saudi Arabia 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,

Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 126: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 127: Saudi Arabia 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 128: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sleep

Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 129: UAE 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 130: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sleep

Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 131: UAE 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 132: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap

Around and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 133: Rest of Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Sleep

Mask by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 134: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 135: Rest of Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Sleep

Mask by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027



AFRICA

Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)

Table 136: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 137: Africa 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 138: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 139: Africa 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032892/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________