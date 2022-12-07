Global Sleep Mask Market to Reach $21 Million by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sleep Mask estimated at US$15. 8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.

1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Regular, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$13 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Contoured segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR

The Sleep Mask market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Million by the year 2027.



Wrap Around Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR

In the global Wrap Around segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Alaska Bear
Amorepacific Corp
Beiersdorf AG
Chanel SAS
Christian Dior SE
Dream Essentials, LLC
Earth Therapeutics
EcoTools
Groupe Clarins
Happy Luxe
L’Oréal SA
LC Industries, Inc.
LumosTech, Inc.
Nidra
Royal Philips
Shiseido Co Ltd
Sleep Master
Sonoma Lavender Co.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc
The Procter and Gamble Co
Unilever Group


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Sleep Mask - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sleep
Mask by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Regular by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Regular by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contoured by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Contoured by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wrap
Around by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Wrap Around by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 15: World Sleep Mask Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sleep
Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: USA 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sleep
Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 19: USA 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Distribution
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and
Online for the Years 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 24: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 25: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: China 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 30: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 31: China 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 37: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: France 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: France 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 42: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 43: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 46: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 48: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 49: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sleep
Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: UK 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sleep
Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 53: UK 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Distribution
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and
Online for the Years 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 54: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 55: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 58: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 60: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 61: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,
Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 64: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sleep Mask by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 67: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,
Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 72: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 73: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,
Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 74: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 76: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: India 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 78: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 79: India 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 80: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,
Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 82: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap
Around and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sleep
Mask by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the
Years 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sleep
Mask by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 88: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sleep Mask by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2021 & 2027

Table 90: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 91: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,
Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 92: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 94: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,
Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 96: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 97: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 98: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 100: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 102: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 103: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 106: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap
Around and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Sleep
Mask by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the
Years 2021 & 2027

Table 108: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 109: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Sleep
Mask by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 110: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sleep Mask by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 111: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 112: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,
Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 114: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 115: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027

IRAN
Table 116: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 118: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 120: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 121: Israel 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 122: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: Israel 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 124: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 125: Saudi Arabia 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,
Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 126: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 127: Saudi Arabia 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 128: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sleep
Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 129: UAE 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 130: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sleep
Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 131: UAE 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 132: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap
Around and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 133: Rest of Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Sleep
Mask by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the
Years 2021 & 2027

Table 134: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 135: Rest of Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Sleep
Mask by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027

AFRICA
Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Table 136: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 137: Africa 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 138: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 139: Africa 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Contact Data