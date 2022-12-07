accSenSe Named a 2022 Gartner® Cool Vendor in Identity-First Security

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- accSenSe, a leading access and business continuity platform for Okta, announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor in Gartner's Identity-First Security.

This recognition highlights accSenSe's advanced SaaS disaster recovery capabilities and its ability to help enterprise organizations protect their Identity and Access Management (IAM) tenants from a range of threats, from data breaches, human error to insider threats. Today's enterprises cannot afford downtime. accSenSe mitigates the effects of an outage or compromise and ensures that organizations have the secure access to critical SaaS applications they need for access and business continuity.

accSenSe provides Okta customers with a single platform for proactive protection and real-time access management.

The accSenSe platform is designed to make your systems resilient, with features such as One-click recovery, constant verification of backed-up data, periodic testing for keeping the backup up-to-date and the ability to identify changes between different PiTs (Point in Times). accSenSe covers both workforce and customer IAM needs. It provides an air-gapped, reliable architecture that enables companies to protect their data assets and ensure business continuity even in the face of sophisticated attacks.

Additionally, our platform is designed to be easy to implement and deploy, making it ideal for organizations of all sizes.

SaaS security is no longer a luxury, but an essential tool to secure digital business. Security and risk management leaders responsible for IAM business continuity or disaster recovery scenarios should consider adopting accSenSe to mitigate potentially long and disruptive outages.

"This announcement further acknowledges that there is a gap in IAM when it comes to disaster recovery and business continuity and we are excited to have this opportunity to innovate and bring solutions to this major problem."

- Muli Motola - Co-founder and CEO

accSenSe's selection as a Gartner Cool Vendor is a clear recognition that IAM outages for enterprises are severely impacting compliance, security, revenue and business productivity.

The accSenSe team is proud of this recognition and committed to providing additional IAM vendors to its platform to help enterprises protect their critical IAM and SaaS applications.

Gartner subscribers can view the entire report at: https://www.gartner.com/document/4021275?ref=TypeAheadSearch

Published Nov. 17, 2022, the Gartner Cool Vendors™ in Identity-First Security report stated, "These Cool Vendors demonstrate innovative ways of identifying real-time security risks, remediating identity threats, and avoiding system outages."

About accSenSe

Hailing out of Tel Aviv, Israel, the team at accSenSe, former EMC veterans have been exposed to the most challenging IT and security ecosystems in the world.

Our mission is to protect and recover critical SaaS using a state-of-the-art access and business continuity platform. We provide Okta customers with both workforce and customer IAM needs with a single platform for continuous protection and real-time access management.

The accSenSe platform is designed to make your IAM system resilient, with features such as One-click recovery, constant verification of backed-up data, periodic testing for keeping the backup up-to-date and the ability to identify changes between different PiTs (Point in Times).

To learn more visit www.accsense.io.

