Gluten-Free Baking Mixes Market to Reach $750 Million by 2030: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Brainy Insights, the gluten-free baking mixes market is growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022-2030. The market is driven by increasing awareness about gluten-free products and the increasing consumption of homemade bread and bakery products. Gluten-free products offer various health benefits, such as improving energy levels, promoting healthy weight gain, eliminating bloating, reducing joint pains, lowering depression, and lessening lactose intolerance. As a result, a large number of people suffering from celiac disease opt for a gluten-free diet.

The health benefits of gluten-free baking mixes have been boosting their adoption all over the world. In addition, rising urbanization, the deployment of modern retail, and the increasing prevalence of celiac disease have boosted the demand for the product. The adoption of gluten-free baking mixes is high among millennials due to their busy lifestyle and growing health consciousness.

Product innovation in terms of clean-label ingredients and vivid flavors is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers in the coming years. Bakery product manufacturers are developing new products and reformulating existing products with gluten-free grains such as quinoa, teff, corn, rice, tapioca, and oats, and these are widely used for the production of bread, pizza crusts, cakes, pasta, muffins, and crackers.

Advancements in food technology have significantly heightened the quality of gluten-free bakery products over the past few years. Bakeries have been offering healthier options with the beneficial properties of gluten-free grains and pulses as well as de-gelatinized wheat. They are also using less sugar, salt, and fat, and are adding healthy substitutes to prepare various bakery products.

Companies are increasingly adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to expand their geographical reach. Furthermore, categorizing and labeling products as “organic”, “natural”, and “non-GMO” and printing the nutritional content and health benefits on the packaging are among the most effective ways for companies to gain more customers. Rising awareness about the health benefits of consuming gluten-free baking mixes is also boosting their uptake among consumers and companies have been promoting their products by highlighting these health benefits.

Key Players

General Mills Inc. Conagra Brands, Inc. Kinnikinnick Foods Inc. Simple Mills SalDoce Fine Foods Bob's Red Mill Pamela’s The Krusteaz Company Continental Mills, Inc. Partake Foods King Arthur Baking Company, Inc.

Market Segmentation

Product Insights Cookies Cakes & Pastries Bread Pizza Others

Distribution Channel Insights Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online Others

Regional Insights North America



US Canada Mexico



Europe



UK Germany France Italy Spain



Asia Pacific



China Japan India South Korea Australia



Central and South America



Brazil



Middle East and Africa



South Africa UAE



