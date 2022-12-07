Supplement of the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of LITGRID AB dated 22 of December 2022

English Lithuanian

In accordance with Article 25 point 3 of the Law on Joint Stock Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, on 7th December 2022 LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office address Karla Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo st. 8, Vilnius) received the request from the parent shareholder UAB EPSO-G (company code 302826889, registered office address Gedimino pr. 20, Vilnius), that owns more than 1/20 of all votes at the LITGRID AB shareholders' meeting, to supplement the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders planned on 22nd December 2022:



Additional question Title:

"Regarding the revocation of the board member and the election of a new board member"

Proposed draft resolutions:

"1. From 22 of December 2022 to recall Algirdas Juozaponis from the board members of LITGRID AB.

2. From 22 of December 2022 to elect [name, surname] to the board of LITGRID AB until the end of the cadency of the board.

3. To authorize the CEO of LITGRID AB on behalf of LITGRID AB to sign the standard terms and conditions of a Board member on activities in the Board of LITGRID AB, approved by the shareholders meeting on 20 of April 2022, with the newly elected member of the board of LITGRID AB.

4. To authorize the CEO of LITGRID AB (with the right of sub-authorization) to notify the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania about the recalled board member and election of the new member of the Board, to register the changed data in the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania, and to perform any other related actions.

Appendix:

1. Amended general ballot.

The person authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information:

Jurga Eivaitė

Communications project manager

phone: +370 613 19977, e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu

Attachment