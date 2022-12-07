GPS Capital Markets Named Honoree of Global Finance Magazine’s 2023 FX Tech Awards

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPS Capital Markets, LLC, a leading fintech firm offering corporate foreign exchange services, has been recognized for its FXpert® platform as ‘Best System for Assessing Risk and Hedging Strategy’ in Global Finance Magazine’s FX Tech Awards, as part of the Gordon W. Platt Foreign Exchange Awards. This program honors companies that conceive fresh ideas and execute flawlessly in designing or deploying technology to improve foreign exchange.



GPS Capital Markets’ client portal, FXpert, is a premium FX suite. It allows corporations to perform FX payments, balance sheet hedging, intercompany netting, balance reporting, and cash flow forecasting from anywhere. With the combination of FXpert and GPS’ currency experts, clients receive an end-to-end FX solution. The cloud based FXpert platform performs analytics, dashboard visualization, reporting, hedging strategies and trade execution.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Global Finance in its second annual FX Tech Awards program. For the past 20 years GPS has differentiated itself as a customer success company in the corporate FX market,” said Brandon Parke, President of GPS Capital Markets. “We have a dedicated team of incredibly talented developers and foreign exchange professionals who understand the complexities of the FX markets and the sophisticated needs of treasury professionals. Together we have built tools that marry innovation and expertise to the office of the corporate treasurer. We are grateful to receive such a prestigious award."

Global Finance’s regional experts considered bank and technology provider submissions and used their own research and knowledge to make shortlists in all regions and categories, before applying a bespoke algorithm, which includes market share, scope of global coverage, innovative features, competitive pricing, and customer service to help choose the 2023 FX Tech Award winners.

GPS will be honored at an awards reception at Glaziers Hall in London on February 22, 2023. The company will also be featured in Global Finance’s January 2023 print and digital editions with an exclusive report on the awards program.

To learn more about GPS Capital Markets’ FXpert trading platform, visit GPSFX.com; to read about Global Finance’s Gordon W. Platt Foreign Exchange Awards 2023, go to Global Finance Magazine Awards.

ABOUT GPS CAPITAL MARKETS, LLC.:



Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, GPS Capital Markets, LLC provides corporate foreign exchange services that help companies manage their foreign currency risk and execute foreign currency transactions. Founded in 2002, GPS brings together a senior management team rich in international banking experience from the world's leading financial institutions. GPS has several offices throughout the United States, as well as in Australia, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom. It combines competitive exchange rates with a host of tailored international financial solutions for its clients. Learn more at www.gpsfx.com.

ABOUT GLOBAL FINANCE MAGAZINE:

Global Finance, founded in 1987, has a circulation of 50,000 and readers in 193 countries and territories. Global Finance’s audience includes senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions. Its website — GFMag.com — offers analysis and articles that are the legacy of 36 years of experience in international financial markets. Global Finance is headquartered in New York, with offices around the world. Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other providers of financial services. These awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community.

PRESS CONTACT:

GPS Capital Markets

Lindsey Wing

801-979-6114

lwing@gpsfx.com