The Impact Investing Market Is Expected to Grow At An 18% Rate, Driven By An Increase In Millennial Investors As Per The Business Research Company's Impact Investing Global Market Report 2022

According to The Business Research Company’s research on the impact investing market, the increase in millennial investors is expected to propel the growth of the impact investing market going forward. Millennial investors refer to a type of investor who is less likely to invest in stocks. These millennial investors are adopting sustainable investing to aim for positive change in addressing social and environmental issues and to generate wealth constantly. Millennial investors believe impact investing is the best way to increase their share of social change and good as compared to the traditional forms of philanthropy to create long-term positive change in society. For instance, in April 2022, according to a survey conducted by Fidelity Charitable, a US-based independent public charity with a donor-advised fund program, that included more than 1,200 investors to understand their approach to investing in social change, stated that approximately 61% of millennial investors participated in impact investing and 40% of non-participating investors are expected to make their impact investment in the future in the US. Therefore, increasing the number of millennial investors is driving the growth of the impact investing market.

The global impact investing market size is expected to grow from $354.41 billion in 2021 to $423.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. As per TBRC’s impact investing market report the market is expected to grow to $823.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.1%.

North America was the largest region in the impact investing market in 2021. The regions covered in the impact investing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the impact investing market. Major companies operating in the impact investing sector are focused on strategic partnerships to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in November 2020, RepRisk, a Switzerland-based company operating in environmental, social, and corporate governance, partnered with Apex Group Ltd. to offer ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) risk data through real-time analysis for their customers' portfolios. This tool provides data on private companies and allows unrivaled ESG insights into private companies and their investors. Also, this tool helps them offer data insights to their customers to make better investment decisions. Apex Group Ltd. is a US-based company operating in capital investment. Moreover, in December 2020, Root Capital, a US-based impact investment company, partnered with Keurig Dr. Pepper for an undisclosed amount. With this partnership, both companies' focus is on helping smallholder farm businesses to withstand the COVID-19 crisis. Also, it helps to recover medium-term businesses and re-imagine their strategies for growth and success in the long term. Keurig Dr. Pepper is a US-based producer and distributor of hot and cold beverages.

Major players in the impact investing market are Triodos Bank N.V, Sarona Asset Management, Omidyar Network, LeapFrog Investments, Revolution Foods, Acumen, Intellecap Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd, Vestergaard Frandsen, Unitus Capital, WaterHealth International Inc, LAVCA, REDF, Vital Capital Fund, Reinvestment Fund, and Community Reinvestment Fund.

The global impact investing market is segmented by illustrative sector into education, healthcare, housing, agriculture, environment, clean energy access, climate change, other illustrative sectors; by enterprise size into large enterprises, medium and small enterprises.

Impact Investing Global Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide impact investing market forecast size and growth, impact investing market segments, impact investing market trends, impact investing market drivers and restraints, impact investing market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in its competitive landscape section for over 3,000 industry reports, covering more than 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

