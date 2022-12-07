Global Sintered Steel Market to Reach $186.6 Million by 2027

New York, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sintered Steel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032885/?utm_source=GNW
7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$132.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Machinery & Tools segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $32.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR
The Sintered Steel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$32.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$39.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$25.1 Million by the year 2027.
Other Applications Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR
In the global Other Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Acerinox S.A.
AMES Sintering Metallic Components
Aperam
ArcelorMittal
ASCO Sintering
GKN PLC
Hitachi Chemical
JSCMS
Mirach Metallurgy Co., Ltd.
Nippon Steel Corporation
Outokumpu
POSCO
RTI Industries
Samvardhana Motherson
Sandmeyer Steel Company
Sandvik AB
Schmolz+Bickenbach AG
Schunk Sinter Metals
Sintercom India
Sumitomo Electric Industries
Synalloy Corporation
The Miba Group
thyssenkrupp Stainless GmbH
Viraj Profiles Limited
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Sintered Steel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sintered Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Sintered Steel by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Machinery & Tools by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Machinery & Tools by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Machinery & Tools by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Sintered Steel Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Sintered Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: USA Historic Review for Sintered Steel by Application -
Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 16: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: Canada Historic Review for Sintered Steel by
Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Sintered Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: Japan Historic Review for Sintered Steel by
Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Sintered Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 23: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: China Historic Review for Sintered Steel by
Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: China 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Sintered Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sintered Steel by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Sintered Steel by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Sintered Steel by
Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Sintered Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 32: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: France Historic Review for Sintered Steel by
Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: France 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Sintered Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 35: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Germany Historic Review for Sintered Steel by
Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 38: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Italy Historic Review for Sintered Steel by
Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Sintered Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 41: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: UK Historic Review for Sintered Steel by Application -
Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 44: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Spain Historic Review for Sintered Steel by
Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 47: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Russia Historic Review for Sintered Steel by
Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery &
Tools and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sintered Steel by
Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Sintered Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sintered Steel by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sintered Steel by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery &
Tools and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sintered Steel by
Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Sintered Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Australia Historic Review for Sintered Steel by
Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Sintered Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 62: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: India Historic Review for Sintered Steel by
Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: India 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 65: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery &
Tools and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: South Korea Historic Review for Sintered Steel by
Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive,
Machinery & Tools and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sintered
Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sintered
Steel by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Sintered Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sintered Steel by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Latin America Historic Review for Sintered Steel by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery &
Tools and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Latin America Historic Review for Sintered Steel by
Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 77: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Argentina Historic Review for Sintered Steel by
Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 80: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Brazil Historic Review for Sintered Steel by
Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 83: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Mexico Historic Review for Sintered Steel by
Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 86: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive,
Machinery & Tools and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Sintered
Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Sintered Steel by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Sintered Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 89: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sintered Steel by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 90: Middle East Historic Review for Sintered Steel by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery &
Tools and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Middle East Historic Review for Sintered Steel by
Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IRAN
Table 95: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Iran Historic Review for Sintered Steel by
Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ISRAEL
Table 98: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Israel Historic Review for Sintered Steel by
Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 101: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery &
Tools and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Sintered Steel by
Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 104: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: UAE Historic Review for Sintered Steel by
Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive,
Machinery & Tools and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Sintered
Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Sintered
Steel by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AFRICA
Sintered Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Table 110: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Africa Historic Review for Sintered Steel by
Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
