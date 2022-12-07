Global Sintered Steel Market to Reach $186.6 Million by 2027

New York, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sintered Steel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032885/?utm_source=GNW

7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$132.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Machinery & Tools segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $32.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR



The Sintered Steel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$32.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$39.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$25.1 Million by the year 2027.







Other Applications Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR



In the global Other Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Acerinox S.A.

AMES Sintering Metallic Components

Aperam

ArcelorMittal

ASCO Sintering

GKN PLC

Hitachi Chemical

JSCMS

Mirach Metallurgy Co., Ltd.

Nippon Steel Corporation

Outokumpu

POSCO

RTI Industries

Samvardhana Motherson

Sandmeyer Steel Company

Sandvik AB

Schmolz+Bickenbach AG

Schunk Sinter Metals

Sintercom India

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Synalloy Corporation

The Miba Group

thyssenkrupp Stainless GmbH

Viraj Profiles Limited





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032885/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Sintered Steel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sintered Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Sintered Steel by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Machinery & Tools by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Machinery & Tools by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Machinery & Tools by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Sintered Steel Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Sintered Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: USA Historic Review for Sintered Steel by Application -

Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 16: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Canada Historic Review for Sintered Steel by

Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 19: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Sintered Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: Japan Historic Review for Sintered Steel by

Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Sintered Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 23: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: China Historic Review for Sintered Steel by

Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: China 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Sintered Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sintered Steel by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Sintered Steel by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Sintered Steel by

Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Sintered Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 32: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: France Historic Review for Sintered Steel by

Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: France 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Sintered Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 35: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Germany Historic Review for Sintered Steel by

Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 38: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Italy Historic Review for Sintered Steel by

Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Sintered Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 41: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: UK Historic Review for Sintered Steel by Application -

Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 44: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Spain Historic Review for Sintered Steel by

Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 47: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Russia Historic Review for Sintered Steel by

Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery &

Tools and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sintered Steel by

Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Sintered Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sintered Steel by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sintered Steel by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery &

Tools and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sintered Steel by

Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Sintered Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 59: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Australia Historic Review for Sintered Steel by

Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Sintered Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 62: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: India Historic Review for Sintered Steel by

Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: India 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 65: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery &

Tools and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: South Korea Historic Review for Sintered Steel by

Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive,

Machinery & Tools and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sintered

Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sintered

Steel by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Sintered Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 71: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sintered Steel by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Latin America Historic Review for Sintered Steel by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery &

Tools and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Latin America Historic Review for Sintered Steel by

Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 77: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Argentina Historic Review for Sintered Steel by

Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 80: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Brazil Historic Review for Sintered Steel by

Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 83: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Mexico Historic Review for Sintered Steel by

Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 86: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive,

Machinery & Tools and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Sintered

Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for

Sintered Steel by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Sintered Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)

Table 89: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sintered Steel by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi

Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 90: Middle East Historic Review for Sintered Steel by

Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery &

Tools and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Middle East Historic Review for Sintered Steel by

Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IRAN

Table 95: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Iran Historic Review for Sintered Steel by

Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 98: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Israel Historic Review for Sintered Steel by

Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 101: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery &

Tools and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Sintered Steel by

Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 104: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: UAE Historic Review for Sintered Steel by

Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive,

Machinery & Tools and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Sintered

Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Sintered

Steel by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AFRICA

Sintered Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)

Table 110: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sintered Steel by Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Africa Historic Review for Sintered Steel by

Application - Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Sintered Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Machinery & Tools and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032885/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________