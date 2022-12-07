Global Single Use Assemblies Market to Reach $8.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Single Use Assemblies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032883/?utm_source=GNW

Bag Assemblies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 28.5% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Filtration Assemblies segment is readjusted to a revised 23.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $513.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.3% CAGR



The Single Use Assemblies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$513.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.9% and 22.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.







Bottle Assemblies Segment to Record 20.6% CAGR



In the global Bottle Assemblies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 20.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$227 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$808.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 22% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Avantor

Charter Medical

Colder Products Company

Cole Parmer

Corning

Danaher

Entegris

Flexbiosys

Foxx Life Sciences

GE Healthcare

Intellitech

Keofitt

Lonza

Meissner

Merck Millipore

NewAge Industries

Parker Hannifin

Repligen

Romynox

Saint-Gobain

SaniSure

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

TBL Performance Plastics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

WHK BioSystems





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032883/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Single Use Assemblies - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single Use Assemblies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bag

Assemblies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Bag Assemblies by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Bag Assemblies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Filtration Assemblies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Filtration Assemblies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Filtration Assemblies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bottle Assemblies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Bottle Assemblies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Bottle Assemblies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mixing System Assemblies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Mixing System Assemblies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Mixing System

Assemblies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fill-Finish application by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Fill-Finish application by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Fill-Finish application

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Filtration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Filtration by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Filtration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cell

Culture & Mixing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Cell Culture & Mixing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Cell Culture & Mixing

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Storage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Storage by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Storage by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sampling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Sampling by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Sampling by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biopharma & Pharma Companies by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Biopharma & Pharma

Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Biopharma & Pharma

Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CROs &

CMOS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for CROs & CMOS by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for CROs & CMOS by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Academic & Research Institutes by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Academic & Research

Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Academic & Research

Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 46: World Single Use Assemblies Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Single Use Assemblies Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Single

Use Assemblies by Product - Bag Assemblies, Filtration

Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by

Product - Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle

Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bag

Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies, Mixing

System Assemblies and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Single

Use Assemblies by Application - Fill-Finish application, Other

Applications, Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage and

Sampling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by

Application - Fill-Finish application, Other Applications,

Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage and Sampling Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fill-Finish application, Other Applications, Filtration, Cell

Culture & Mixing, Storage and Sampling for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Single

Use Assemblies by End-Use - Biopharma & Pharma Companies, CROs &

CMOS and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by

End-Use - Biopharma & Pharma Companies, CROs & CMOS and

Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 55: USA 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biopharma &

Pharma Companies, CROs & CMOS and Academic & Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single Use Assemblies by Product - Bag Assemblies, Filtration

Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by

Product - Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle

Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bag

Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies, Mixing

System Assemblies and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single Use Assemblies by Application - Fill-Finish application,

Other Applications, Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage

and Sampling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by

Application - Fill-Finish application, Other Applications,

Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage and Sampling Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fill-Finish application, Other Applications, Filtration, Cell

Culture & Mixing, Storage and Sampling for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single Use Assemblies by End-Use - Biopharma & Pharma

Companies, CROs & CMOS and Academic & Research Institutes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by

End-Use - Biopharma & Pharma Companies, CROs & CMOS and

Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 64: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biopharma &

Pharma Companies, CROs & CMOS and Academic & Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Single Use Assemblies Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single Use Assemblies by Product - Bag Assemblies, Filtration

Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by

Product - Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle

Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bag

Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies, Mixing

System Assemblies and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single Use Assemblies by Application - Fill-Finish application,

Other Applications, Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage

and Sampling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by

Application - Fill-Finish application, Other Applications,

Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage and Sampling Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fill-Finish application, Other Applications, Filtration, Cell

Culture & Mixing, Storage and Sampling for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single Use Assemblies by End-Use - Biopharma & Pharma

Companies, CROs & CMOS and Academic & Research Institutes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by

End-Use - Biopharma & Pharma Companies, CROs & CMOS and

Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 73: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biopharma &

Pharma Companies, CROs & CMOS and Academic & Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Single Use Assemblies Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single Use Assemblies by Product - Bag Assemblies, Filtration

Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by

Product - Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle

Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bag

Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies, Mixing

System Assemblies and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single Use Assemblies by Application - Fill-Finish application,

Other Applications, Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage

and Sampling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by

Application - Fill-Finish application, Other Applications,

Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage and Sampling Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fill-Finish application, Other Applications, Filtration, Cell

Culture & Mixing, Storage and Sampling for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single Use Assemblies by End-Use - Biopharma & Pharma

Companies, CROs & CMOS and Academic & Research Institutes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: China Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by

End-Use - Biopharma & Pharma Companies, CROs & CMOS and

Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 82: China 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biopharma &

Pharma Companies, CROs & CMOS and Academic & Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Single Use Assemblies Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single Use Assemblies by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single Use Assemblies by Product - Bag Assemblies, Filtration

Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by

Product - Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle

Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bag

Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies, Mixing

System Assemblies and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single Use Assemblies by Application - Fill-Finish application,

Other Applications, Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage

and Sampling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by

Application - Fill-Finish application, Other Applications,

Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage and Sampling Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fill-Finish application, Other Applications, Filtration, Cell

Culture & Mixing, Storage and Sampling for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single Use Assemblies by End-Use - Biopharma & Pharma

Companies, CROs & CMOS and Academic & Research Institutes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by

End-Use - Biopharma & Pharma Companies, CROs & CMOS and

Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 94: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biopharma &

Pharma Companies, CROs & CMOS and Academic & Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Single Use Assemblies Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single Use Assemblies by Product - Bag Assemblies, Filtration

Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by

Product - Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle

Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bag

Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies, Mixing

System Assemblies and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single Use Assemblies by Application - Fill-Finish application,

Other Applications, Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage

and Sampling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by

Application - Fill-Finish application, Other Applications,

Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage and Sampling Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fill-Finish application, Other Applications, Filtration, Cell

Culture & Mixing, Storage and Sampling for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single Use Assemblies by End-Use - Biopharma & Pharma

Companies, CROs & CMOS and Academic & Research Institutes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: France Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by

End-Use - Biopharma & Pharma Companies, CROs & CMOS and

Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 103: France 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biopharma &

Pharma Companies, CROs & CMOS and Academic & Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Single Use Assemblies Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single Use Assemblies by Product - Bag Assemblies, Filtration

Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by

Product - Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle

Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Single Use

Assemblies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies,

Mixing System Assemblies and Other Products for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single Use Assemblies by Application - Fill-Finish application,

Other Applications, Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage

and Sampling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by

Application - Fill-Finish application, Other Applications,

Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage and Sampling Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Single Use

Assemblies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fill-Finish application, Other Applications, Filtration,

Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage and Sampling for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single Use Assemblies by End-Use - Biopharma & Pharma

Companies, CROs & CMOS and Academic & Research Institutes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by

End-Use - Biopharma & Pharma Companies, CROs & CMOS and

Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 112: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Single Use

Assemblies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Biopharma & Pharma Companies, CROs & CMOS and Academic &

Research Institutes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single Use Assemblies by Product - Bag Assemblies, Filtration

Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by

Product - Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle

Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bag

Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies, Mixing

System Assemblies and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032883/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________