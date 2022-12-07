Global Single Use Assemblies Market to Reach $8.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Single Use Assemblies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032883/?utm_source=GNW
Bag Assemblies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 28.5% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Filtration Assemblies segment is readjusted to a revised 23.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $513.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.3% CAGR
The Single Use Assemblies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$513.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.9% and 22.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.
Bottle Assemblies Segment to Record 20.6% CAGR
In the global Bottle Assemblies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 20.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$227 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$808.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 22% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Avantor
Charter Medical
Colder Products Company
Cole Parmer
Corning
Danaher
Entegris
Flexbiosys
Foxx Life Sciences
GE Healthcare
Intellitech
Keofitt
Lonza
Meissner
Merck Millipore
NewAge Industries
Parker Hannifin
Repligen
Romynox
Saint-Gobain
SaniSure
Sartorius Stedim Biotech
TBL Performance Plastics
Thermo Fisher Scientific
WHK BioSystems

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032883/?utm_source=GNW
Global Single Use Assemblies Market to Reach $8.5 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Single Use Assemblies estimated at US$1. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8. 5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
