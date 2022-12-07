English French

JCDecaux ranked “Platinum” by EcoVadis for its environmental and social performance in 2022, putting it in the top 1% of the most exemplary companies

Paris, 7 December 2022 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced that it has been awarded the “Platinum” medal by EcoVadis for its ESG performance and responsible procurement, with an overall score of 76/100, much higher than the average for the “Advertising and market research” sector which stands at 43/100. Having won the “Gold” medal in 2021 with a score of 71/100, this year the Group has been given the highest level of recognition awarded by EcoVadis, to move up to among the top 1% of the most exemplary companies.

EcoVadis, the internationally recognised rating agency has a presence in 160 countries, with a global network of 75,000 companies that it surveys each year, assessing the level of maturity of policies and actions that have been implemented based on 21 challenges, and four themes: Environment, where JCDecaux obtained its best score of 90/100 (i.e. 20 points more than last year), Social and Human rights and Responsible Procurement, where the Group obtained the same scores as in 2021 with respectively 80/100 and 70/100, and Ethics, where JCDecaux gained 10 points on last year’s score to obtain 70/100.

Since 1964, JCDecaux has been designing, installing and maintaining light infrastructure (bus shelters, city information panels, automatic public toilets, self-service bicycles, etc.) in the public space and public mobility thanks to financing generated by advertising. Our products provide useful, innovative and free services for millions of people, for local communities and for transport companies, while at the same time preserving the use of natural resources.

JCDecaux made new commitments in May 2022 in terms of sustainable development with the publication of its ESG 2030 strategy which strengthens and accelerates its commitments to the circular economy, responsible communication and decarbonisation of the economy, in compliance with the National Low-Carbon Strategy, the Climate & Resilience Law, the Green Deal of the European Union and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This new recognition of the actions of the Group in terms of social and environmental responsibility underlines the commitment of JCDecaux, the robustness of its strategy and its transparency in terms of sustainable development. It lends weight to the historical commitment of JCDecaux to a sustainable business model that is respectful of the environment and society along the four themes assessed by EcoVadis:

Environment: JCDecaux, which, by end-2022, will cover 100% of its electricity needs with renewable electricity, underlines its ambitions to reduce carbon emissions via its approach to recondition existing street furniture. The Group has also defined lighting standards based on the use of LED technology for analogue furniture and has developed smart lighting solutions to enhance the energy performance of its products to an even more substantial extent. Furthermore, at end-2021, 15 countries were certified ISO 14001, representing 60% of JCDecaux revenue.

Social and Human Rights: JCDecaux’s International Charter of Fundamental Social Values, published in 2012 and updated in 2018, describes the Group’s commitment to upholding Human Rights, and strengthens the protection of fundamental social rights in over 80 countries where it operates. A survey of the compliance of local practices to the principles of this Charter has been carried out every two years since 2013.

Responsible procurement: from 2014, a Supplier Code of Conduct has been introduced to detail the expectations of JCDecaux towards its suppliers regarding social, ethical, health and safety and environmental themes. In 2021, 93% of key suppliers were assessed. The annual assessment of key suppliers is complemented by our audits, ensuring that the appropriate application of the principles of the Supplier Code of Conduct are upheld.

Ethics: From 2001, the Group set out in its Ethical Charter, the ethical principles and rules that all Group business in all the countries where we operate must adhere to. A digital learning module covering the General Regulation on Data Protection (GRDP) has also been made obligatory for “connected” employees at all JCDecaux’s European subsidiaries.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: “As a French family-owned business, pioneer of street furniture, leading employer in the sector in France and worldwide, JCDecaux is a responsible company, historically committed to sustainable development, true to the values of our founder. While we had already demonstrated JCDecaux’s place among the most responsible companies when we first won the EcoVadis award in 2021 with a “Gold” medal, we are very proud to have been given the “Platinum” medal this year, the highest accolade given by EcoVadis, clearly outperforming the sector average. Backed by our 2030 ESG roadmap which promotes an inspiring model that combines economic, environmental, social and ethical performance, we work with our various stakeholders and are committed to supporting those involved in public and private procurement so that this can become a powerful and effective impact for sustainable development. We are committed to the implementation of long-term and concrete actions, underlining our responsibility in terms of tackling environmental and human challenges, as well as the strength of our strategy and our transparency. It reinforces the historical commitment of JCDecaux to a sustainable economic model, respectful of the environment and society which improves the quality of urban life by offering useful, accessible, innovative and ever-more sustainable services and solutions.”

About EcoVadis

Ecovadis is a company offering ESG rating solutions in global supply chains. It is recognised internationally with a presence in 160 countries, and a worldwide network of 75,000 companies rated. By combining innovative technology and expertise in ESG terms, EcoVadis involves companies and assists them in adopting sustainable practices. It assesses the ESG performance of companies and offers them detailed feedback, comparative analysis and relevant tools to enable them to adopt a continuous improvement approach. Their teams of experts analyse and compare evidence-based company data and public sources to create reliable and personalised assessments depending on the sector of activity, the size and the location of the company.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2021 revenue: €2,745m (a) – 9-month 2022 revenue: €2,283m (a)

– 9-month 2022 revenue: €2,283m N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries

957,706 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,518 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

10,720 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.6/5), CDP (A Leadership), MSCI (AA) and has achieved Platinum Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (530,143 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 215 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,753 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (72,611 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (596,831 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (232,268 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (64,893 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (20,808 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (14,177 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

