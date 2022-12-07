New York, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Single Loop Controller Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032881/?utm_source=GNW
5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Temperature Controller, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.8% CAGR and reach US$57.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pressure Controller segment is readjusted to a revised 1.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $28.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 1.2% CAGR
The Single Loop Controller market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 0.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.
Flow Controller Segment to Record 1% CAGR
In the global Flow Controller segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$14 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -
ABB
Athena Controls
Azbil Corporation
Carotek Inc.
ESD
Eurotherm spa
Gefran
Honeywell International Inc.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
M-System Co. Ltd.
Omron Corporation
PMA Controls India Ltd.
PSG Plastic Service GmbH
Sure Controls
West Control Solutions
Yokogawa India Ltd.
Global Single Loop Controller Market to Reach $107.3 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Single Loop Controller estimated at US$96. 7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$107. 3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.
