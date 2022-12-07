Glucaric Acid Market to Grow at CAGR of 8.94% through 2030 - Increasing Usage in Industrial Detergents Driving Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the glucaric acid market will grow from USD 961.44 million in 2022 and reach USD 1,907.30 million by 2030. In just eight years, glucaric acid has moved from an uncertain, standalone niche use case to a fast-growing, high return on investment (ROI) application that delivers user value. Due to strict laws prohibiting dangerous chemicals from preventing ecological damage, its demand is predicted to increase.

Key Insight of the Glucaric Acid Market

Asia-Pacific dominated the glucaric acid market with a market share of 34.57% in 2022.

With a market share of 34.57% in 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the glucaric acid market. The market has grown over the past few years due to rising demand from the food and detergent industries, particularly in developing nations like China and India. The majority of the production of glucaric acid happens locally. Compared to Europe and North American countries, China, India, and Taiwan have a plentiful supply of raw materials and less expensive labour.

However, North America accounted for the fastest CAGR of 10.73% during the forecast period. The U.S., the pioneer in developing glucaric acid, currently holds a monopoly on the market in this region. As an organic product, glucaric acid has been promoted for use in this nation by regulatory authorities like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Calcium d-glucarate segment to account for the fastest CAGR of 9.38% during the forecast period.

The fastest CAGR of 9.38% will be contributed by calcium d-glucarate during the projected period. It is attributed to widespread food industry applications that optimize vitamin and mineral levels in the body, protecting essential organs like the liver and lungs.

However, one of the frequently utilized derivatives, d-glucaric acid-1,4-lactone, is anticipated to experience the second-highest CAGR of 8.73% during the forecast period. Growing demand for glucaric acid has been seen in the developing medical industry, particularly in nations with a high prevalence of cancer.

The detergents segment accounted for the fastest CAGR of 9.91% during the forecast period.

Due to the limitation on phosphate use, notably in liquid detergents, the need for glucaric acid in the detergent industry has increased. Over the forecast period, the glucaric acid market is anticipated to benefit from growing demands for biodegradable cleaning products. Detergent is one of the primary uses of glucaric acid as an alternative to phosphates. The most effective cleaning agent is glucaric acid. It works as a builder to hold onto the calcium and magnesium in hard water and stop them from producing detergent residue. Since phosphate is no longer permitted in dishwasher detergents, glucaric acid has become a widely used replacement in the industry. Over the projected period, this is anticipated to accelerate the expansion of the glucaric acid market. Glucaric acid is increasingly used in laundry and home cleaning. Because the raw materials needed to make glucaric acid are renewable, it is also considered environmentally friendly.

Advancement in market

Companies constantly seek to strengthen their positions through strategic initiatives in R&D because the product is new on the market. For instance, Rivertop Renewables created an oxidation platform to produce glucaric acid, which guaranteed a higher yield of the finished product than was possible with conventional feedstock techniques. The businesses engaged in glucaric acid manufacturing produce an abundant and significantly more affordable supply of glucarate and its derivatives by putting tested science to work on renewable resources.

Glucaric acid technology from U.S. bio-based chemicals company Rennovia and U.K.'s Johnson Matthey were licenced by U.S. food processing company Archer Daniels Midland (ADM). According to claims made about the procedure, which was created in collaboration between Johnson Matthey and Rennovia, it combines the efficiency and selectivity of heterogeneous catalytic technology with renewable feedstocks to manufacture bio-based glucaric acid.

Market Dynamics

Driver: The development of glucaric acid using R&D

The production of glucarate and its derivatives is abundant and considerably more affordable due to glucaric acid makers' use of science and renewable resources. The utilization of glucaric acid in the production of specific polymers, most notably nylon, is a recent breakthrough in the market for this acid. Producers also cultivate creative processes that minimize the quantity of trash generated during production. Researchers are synthesizing glucaric acid using biomass particles in a variety of ways. In one experiment, glucose electrolysis was used to effectively and electrochemically create glucaric acid.

Restraint: Market-related high costs

Costly manufacturing techniques, high labour expenses, and a competitive market are some essential characteristics that are anticipated to remain a significant problem for the top players in the glucaric acid market.



Opportunity: Increasing need for glucaric acid across a variety of industries

The major companies involved in manufacturing glucaric acid are combining scientific data with renewable resources to develop a substantially more abundant and affordable supply of glucarate and its derivatives. The glucaric acid market is expected to increase favourably due to numerous practical benefits in the food, pharmaceutical, and polymer industries. Several programmes supporting sustainability and environmental preservation in various end-user industries are also projected to stimulate the use of glucaric acid. Positive consumer spending trends are anticipated to increase spending in food, detergent, and other sectors, increasing glucaric acid sales. These are some significant market growth drivers for the projected period.

Challenges: Difficulties in glucaric acid manufacturing and barriers to its commercialization

Even though glucaric acid can be made in a single step, the production method uses nitric acid, which generates hazardous and waste NOx gas. Prior to being discharged into the environment, this gas must undergo some processing. As a result, the large-scale growth of glucaric acid is somewhat limited by NOx production, which is predicted to hamper the increased need for glucaric acid. The absence of commercially effective manufacturing methods has significantly restricted the production of glucaric acid for sale. Nitric acid oxidation is a traditional processing method with poor selectivity and low yields, which increases manufacturing costs. Additionally, chemically synthesized glucaric acid needs to be carefully purified.

