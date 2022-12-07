Tablet Coating Market was valued USD 850 million in 2021 & it will reach to USD 1255.83 million by 2029 : GreyViews

Pune India, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below-mentioned segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the tablet coating market is operating currently and is predicted to expand over the forecast period. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the tablet coating treatment market are present across various countries in the regions mentioned above.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments formed by combining different prospects such as coating type, end-use, polymer, and others. The key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the paragraphs below.

The significant players operating in the global tablet coating market are Merck KGaA, Wincoat Colours and Coatings Pvt. Ltd., DuPont, BASF Corporation, BPSI Holdings LLC (Colorcon), Corel Pharma Chem., Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Roquette Freres, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Kerry, JRS Pharma, and among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Tablet Coating market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

The coating material is placed on the tablet's surface to attain the desired qualities of the dosage form above the uncoated type. The benefits of coating include enhanced product stability, protection against the stomach environment, enhanced mechanical resistance of the dosage form, and modified release qualities. They also include better flavour, odour, and colour of the drug and improved patient swallowing comfort. The three primary tablet coating procedures are enteric, film, and sugar. Depending on the coating stage, different pharmaceutical coating materials are utilized in tablet coating. Binders, fillers, colourants, and antiadhesives are different coating ingredients. It is now simpler to adhere to excellent production standards due to the evolution of coating processes from an ancient form of art to highly controlled and technologically advanced (GMPs). The development and availability of new coating materials, knowledge of the impact of applied coatings on the subsequent release of pharmaceuticals from dosage forms, and advancements in equipment design have all made it possible to produce better goods. After coating, tablets need to be checked and analyzed. When a tablet is sold in coated forms, according to British Pharmacopoeia, 2009, it could be necessary to remove the coating before completing a test that is called for in the monograph. It is not allowed to remove the coating if doing so might damage the product's functionality.

Scope of Tablet Coating Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Covered By Coating Type, By End-use, By Polymer, By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Merck KGaA, Wincoat Colours and Coatings Pvt. Ltd., DuPont, BASF Corporation, BPSI Holdings LLC (Colorcon), Corel Pharma Chem., Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Roquette Freres, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Kerry, JRS Pharma, among others

Segmentation Analysis

The cellulose segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The polymer includes vinyl, acrylic, and cellulose. During the forecast period, the cellulose segment is anticipated to grow fastest. The large share of this market can be attributed to the high adoption of these polymers, which can be formed into coatings with generally favourable properties (like good film strength, aqueous solubility, and compressibility), less sensitivity to wet granulation, flowability, and better tabletting at a low cost. Additional factors impacting these polymers' employment in coating applications include their acceptance by worldwide regulatory organizations and their ready availability from several vendors.

Pharmaceutical is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The end-use includes pharmaceutical and nutraceutical. The pharmaceutical segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical industry's tablet coatings market is expanding due to the increased need for creative drug delivery formulations. Moreover, the rise in the number of illnesses for which tablet-based formulations are the main treatment is a major factor in the pharmaceutical industry's demand for tablet coatings.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Tablet Coating include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

North American region witnessed a major share. Strong treatment awareness among the target population in all participating countries, pharmaceutical spending, increased product launches, and drug approvals are some factors driving the region's tablet coatings market's expansion. The creation of novel pharmaceutical goods, generic drugs, and biosimilars, along with the profitable presence of major corporations, are expected to drive the market in the region. Out of the 53 medications approved globally in the year 2020, the majority were approved in the United States before they were approved in any other country in the world, according to data from the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) updates from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June 2021.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's tablet coating market size was valued at USD 90 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 123.17 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2029. The market in China is anticipated to experience rapid growth during the forecast period due to favorable government regulations, an increase in the number of companies establishing manufacturing facilities there, an increase in the outsourcing of drug production to specialized contract manufacturing organizations (CMOS), and low labour and manufacturing costs.

China

China's tablet coating market size was valued at USD 76.88 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 101.23 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2029. The market in China is growing at a rapid pace as the increase in outsourcing of drug manufacturing to specialized contract manufacturing organizations (CMOS), the rise in the number of companies setting up manufacturing units in the country, favourable government regulations, and low labour & manufacturing costs are projected to drive the market in China during the forecast period.

India

India's tablet coating market size was valued at USD 66.64 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 84.41 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 3% from 2022 to 2029. The country's market is driven by the rising trend toward generic drugs and supportive governmental measures for generic drug manufacturers. Regional growth is also fueled by rising consumer health consciousness and the widespread use of nutraceutical products.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as ICT, healthcare, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, automobiles, etc. However, several companies operating in the pharmaceutical sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward better treatment.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the increasing research and development in the pharmaceutical sector.

