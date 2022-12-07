Finnish English

ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 7 December 2022 at 19:00 EET

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 7 December 2022

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date 7 December 2022 Exchange transaction Buy Share trading code ILKKA2 Amount, shares 1,350 Average price/share, EUR 3.6969 Total cost, EUR 4,990.82



The company holds a total of 2,917 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 7 December 2022.

On behalf of Ilkka Oyj



DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH



Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho



Additional information

Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418

