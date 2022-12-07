Global Simulators Market to Reach $31.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Simulators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032877/?utm_source=GNW

1% over the period 2020-2027. Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$19.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Simulators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 229 Featured) -

Airbus S.A.S.

ARI Simulation

Avion Group

Boeing

CAE Inc.

Collins Aerospace

ECA Group

Elite Simulation Solutions

Flight Safety International

Frasca International, Inc.

Indra

Kongsberg Maritime

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Precision Flight Controls, Inc.

Raytheon Company

Saab AB

Simcom Aviation Training

Thales Group

Tru Simulaion + Training Inc.

VSTEP Simulation BV





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032877/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Simulators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Simulators by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Products by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Products by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Maritime by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Maritime by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Maritime by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airborne by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Airborne by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Airborne by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Land by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Land by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military Training by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Military Training by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Military Training by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Training by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Commercial Training by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Training by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Simulators Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Component - Products and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Simulators by Component -

Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products and Services

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -

Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Platform -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime, Airborne and

Land for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Application - Military Training and Commercial

Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Simulators by Application -

Military Training and Commercial Training Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military Training and

Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Component - Products and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Simulators by Component -

Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products

and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -

Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Platform -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime, Airborne

and Land for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Application - Military Training and Commercial

Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Simulators by Application -

Military Training and Commercial Training Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military

Training and Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Component - Products and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Simulators by Component -

Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products and Services

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -

Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Platform -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime, Airborne

and Land for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Application - Military Training and Commercial

Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Simulators by Application -

Military Training and Commercial Training Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military

Training and Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Component - Products and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Simulators by Component -

Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products and Services

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -

Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Platform -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime, Airborne

and Land for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Application - Military Training and Commercial

Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Simulators by Application -

Military Training and Commercial Training Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military

Training and Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Simulators by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Component - Products and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Simulators by Component -

Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products

and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -

Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Platform -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime, Airborne

and Land for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Application - Military Training and Commercial

Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Simulators by Application -

Military Training and Commercial Training Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military

Training and Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Component - Products and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for Simulators by Component -

Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products

and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: France Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -

Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Platform -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime, Airborne

and Land for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Application - Military Training and Commercial

Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Simulators by Application -

Military Training and Commercial Training Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military

Training and Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Component - Products and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Simulators by Component -

Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products

and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -

Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime,

Airborne and Land for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Application - Military Training and Commercial

Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Simulators by Application -

Military Training and Commercial Training Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military

Training and Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Component - Products and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Simulators by Component -

Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products and Services

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -

Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Platform -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime, Airborne

and Land for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Application - Military Training and Commercial

Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Simulators by Application -

Military Training and Commercial Training Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military

Training and Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Component - Products and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK Historic Review for Simulators by Component -

Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: UK 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products and Services

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -

Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Platform -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime, Airborne and

Land for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Application - Military Training and Commercial

Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Simulators by Application -

Military Training and Commercial Training Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military Training and

Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 110: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Component - Products and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Spain Historic Review for Simulators by Component -

Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products

and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -

Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 115: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Platform -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime, Airborne

and Land for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Application - Military Training and Commercial

Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Simulators by Application -

Military Training and Commercial Training Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military

Training and Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 119: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Component - Products and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Russia Historic Review for Simulators by Component -

Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products

and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -

Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 124: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime,

Airborne and Land for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Application - Military Training and Commercial

Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Simulators by Application -

Military Training and Commercial Training Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 127: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military

Training and Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Simulators by Component - Products and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Simulators by

Component - Products and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 130: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products

and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 131: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Simulators by Platform - Maritime, Airborne and

Land - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 132: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Simulators by

Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 133: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime,

Airborne and Land for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 134: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Simulators by Application - Military Training and

Commercial Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 135: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Simulators by

Application - Military Training and Commercial Training Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 136: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military

Training and Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 137: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Simulators by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 138: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Simulators by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 139: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 140: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Simulators by Component - Products and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 141: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Simulators by

Component - Products and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 142: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products

and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 143: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Simulators by Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Simulators by

Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 145: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime,

Airborne and Land for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Simulators by Application - Military Training and

Commercial Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Simulators by

Application - Military Training and Commercial Training Markets -



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032877/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________