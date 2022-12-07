Global Simulators Market to Reach $31.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Simulators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032877/?utm_source=GNW
1% over the period 2020-2027. Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$19.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Simulators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 229 Featured) -
Airbus S.A.S.
ARI Simulation
Avion Group
Boeing
CAE Inc.
Collins Aerospace
ECA Group
Elite Simulation Solutions
Flight Safety International
Frasca International, Inc.
Indra
Kongsberg Maritime
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
Precision Flight Controls, Inc.
Raytheon Company
Saab AB
Simcom Aviation Training
Thales Group
Tru Simulaion + Training Inc.
VSTEP Simulation BV
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032877/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Simulators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Simulators by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Products by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Products by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Maritime by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Maritime by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Maritime by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Airborne by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Airborne by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Airborne by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Land by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Land by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Military Training by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Military Training by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Military Training by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Training by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Commercial Training by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Training by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Simulators Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Component - Products and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Simulators by Component -
Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products and Services
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -
Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime, Airborne and
Land for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Application - Military Training and Commercial
Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Simulators by Application -
Military Training and Commercial Training Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military Training and
Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Component - Products and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Simulators by Component -
Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -
Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime, Airborne
and Land for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Application - Military Training and Commercial
Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Simulators by Application -
Military Training and Commercial Training Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military
Training and Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Component - Products and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Simulators by Component -
Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products and Services
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -
Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime, Airborne
and Land for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Application - Military Training and Commercial
Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Simulators by Application -
Military Training and Commercial Training Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military
Training and Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Component - Products and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Simulators by Component -
Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products and Services
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -
Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime, Airborne
and Land for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Application - Military Training and Commercial
Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Simulators by Application -
Military Training and Commercial Training Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military
Training and Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Simulators by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Component - Products and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Simulators by Component -
Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -
Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime, Airborne
and Land for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Application - Military Training and Commercial
Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Simulators by Application -
Military Training and Commercial Training Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military
Training and Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Component - Products and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Simulators by Component -
Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -
Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime, Airborne
and Land for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Application - Military Training and Commercial
Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Simulators by Application -
Military Training and Commercial Training Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military
Training and Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Component - Products and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Simulators by Component -
Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -
Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime,
Airborne and Land for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Application - Military Training and Commercial
Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Simulators by Application -
Military Training and Commercial Training Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military
Training and Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Component - Products and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Simulators by Component -
Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products and Services
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -
Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime, Airborne
and Land for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Application - Military Training and Commercial
Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Simulators by Application -
Military Training and Commercial Training Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military
Training and Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Component - Products and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK Historic Review for Simulators by Component -
Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: UK 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products and Services
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -
Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime, Airborne and
Land for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Application - Military Training and Commercial
Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Simulators by Application -
Military Training and Commercial Training Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military Training and
Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 110: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Component - Products and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Spain Historic Review for Simulators by Component -
Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -
Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 115: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime, Airborne
and Land for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Application - Military Training and Commercial
Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Simulators by Application -
Military Training and Commercial Training Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military
Training and Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 119: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Component - Products and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Russia Historic Review for Simulators by Component -
Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -
Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 124: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime,
Airborne and Land for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulators by Application - Military Training and Commercial
Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Simulators by Application -
Military Training and Commercial Training Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military
Training and Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Simulators by Component - Products and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Simulators by
Component - Products and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 130: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 131: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Simulators by Platform - Maritime, Airborne and
Land - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Simulators by
Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 133: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime,
Airborne and Land for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 134: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Simulators by Application - Military Training and
Commercial Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 135: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Simulators by
Application - Military Training and Commercial Training Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 136: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military
Training and Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Simulators by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Simulators by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 139: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Simulators by Component - Products and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Simulators by
Component - Products and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 142: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Simulators by Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Simulators by
Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 145: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime,
Airborne and Land for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Simulators by Application - Military Training and
Commercial Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Simulators by
Application - Military Training and Commercial Training Markets -
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032877/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Simulators Market to Reach $31.6 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Simulators estimated at US$23. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31. 6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Simulators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032877/?utm_source=GNW