Ress Life Investments A/S publishes annual report

Corporate Announcement no. 44/2022: Annual Report 1 October 2021 – 30 September 2022

Copenhagen, 7 December 2022

The Board of Directors and Management have today discussed and approved the Annual Report of Ress

Life Investments A/S for the period 1 October 2021 – 30 September 2022.

Key results and highlights:

Ress Life Investments A/S realised a net profit before and after tax of USD 34,895,871 for the period 1 October 2021 – 30 September 2022. Net profit for the period corresponds to a net return on equity of 10.5% and an increase in net asset value of USD 229 per share.





The increase in profit mainly relates to pay-outs of policies offset by administrative expenses and staff costs.





The fair value of the Group’s investment assets increased from USD 255,262,257 at 30 September 2021 to USD 303,228,365 at 30 September 2022.





The Group’s investments in treasury bills increased from USD 4,999,617 to USD 54,544,382 at 30 September 2022.





Equity stands at USD 384,914,576 at 30 September 2022, corresponding to a net asset value of USD 2,388 per share compared with a net asset value of USD 2,159 at 30 September 2021.





During the period, 31,342 new ordinary shares were issued and 4,161 shares were bought back from investors. In addition, 3,541 of the bought treasury shares were resold to investors and 769 treasury shares remain.





Expectations that the life settlement market continues to offer attractive returns, enables Management to take a positive view on future performance.





Questions related to this announcement can be made to the Group's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB, Gustaf Hagerud, telephone (+46) 8 545 282 27, or to the Group’s CEO Michael Hovard Ekmann, email: m i c h ael.hova r d.ekma n n@r e s s l i feinve s tme n ts.com .

Yours sincerely,

Ress Life Investments A/S Board of Directors

