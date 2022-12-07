Global Silicone in Electric Vehicles Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicone in Electric Vehicles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032873/?utm_source=GNW
7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Elastomers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fluids segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $411.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
The Silicone in Electric Vehicles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$411.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$383.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.
Resins Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR
In the global Resins segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$74 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$110.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
ACC Silicones Ltd.
Elkem Silicones
H.B. Fuller Company
KCC Corporation
LORD Corporation
Nexeon Limited
Rogers Corporation
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
The Dow Chemical Company (Formerly Dow Corning)
Wacker Chemie AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032873/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Silicone in Electric Vehicles - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone in Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Silicone in Electric
Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Elastomers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fluids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Fluids by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Resins by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Silicone in Electric Vehicles Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Silicone in Electric Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 12: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone in Electric Vehicles by Type - Elastomers, Fluids,
Resins and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 13: USA 7-Year Perspective for Silicone in Electric
Vehicles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Types for the Years 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone in Electric Vehicles by Type - Elastomers, Fluids,
Resins and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Silicone in Electric
Vehicles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Types for the Years 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Silicone in Electric Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 16: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone in Electric Vehicles by Type - Elastomers, Fluids,
Resins and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Silicone in Electric
Vehicles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Types for the Years 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Silicone in Electric Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 18: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone in Electric Vehicles by Type - Elastomers, Fluids,
Resins and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 19: China 7-Year Perspective for Silicone in Electric
Vehicles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Types for the Years 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Silicone in Electric Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 20: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone in Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Silicone in Electric
Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone in Electric Vehicles by Type - Elastomers, Fluids,
Resins and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Silicone in Electric
Vehicles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Types for the Years 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Silicone in Electric Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 24: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone in Electric Vehicles by Type - Elastomers, Fluids,
Resins and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: France 7-Year Perspective for Silicone in Electric
Vehicles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Types for the Years 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Silicone in Electric Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 26: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone in Electric Vehicles by Type - Elastomers, Fluids,
Resins and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Silicone in Electric
Vehicles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Types for the Years 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 28: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone in Electric Vehicles by Type - Elastomers, Fluids,
Resins and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Silicone in Electric
Vehicles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Types for the Years 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Silicone in Electric Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 30: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone in Electric Vehicles by Type - Elastomers, Fluids,
Resins and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: UK 7-Year Perspective for Silicone in Electric
Vehicles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Types for the Years 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 32: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicone in Electric Vehicles by Type - Elastomers, Fluids,
Resins and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Silicone in
Electric Vehicles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Types for the Years
2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Silicone in Electric Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 34: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicone in Electric Vehicles by Type - Elastomers, Fluids,
Resins and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Silicone in
Electric Vehicles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Types for the Years
2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 36: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicone in Electric Vehicles by Type - Elastomers, Fluids,
Resins and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Silicone in
Electric Vehicles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Types for the Years
2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032873/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Silicone in Electric Vehicles Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Silicone in Electric Vehicles estimated at US$1. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2. 2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicone in Electric Vehicles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032873/?utm_source=GNW