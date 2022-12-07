Global Silicone in Electric Vehicles Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicone in Electric Vehicles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032873/?utm_source=GNW

7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Elastomers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fluids segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $411.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Silicone in Electric Vehicles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$411.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$383.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.



Resins Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR



In the global Resins segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$74 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$110.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

ACC Silicones Ltd.

Elkem Silicones

H.B. Fuller Company

KCC Corporation

LORD Corporation

Nexeon Limited

Rogers Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company (Formerly Dow Corning)

Wacker Chemie AG





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032873/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Silicone in Electric Vehicles - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicone in Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Silicone in Electric

Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Elastomers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Elastomers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Fluids by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Resins by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Silicone in Electric Vehicles Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Silicone in Electric Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 12: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicone in Electric Vehicles by Type - Elastomers, Fluids,

Resins and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 13: USA 7-Year Perspective for Silicone in Electric

Vehicles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Types for the Years 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicone in Electric Vehicles by Type - Elastomers, Fluids,

Resins and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Silicone in Electric

Vehicles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Types for the Years 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Silicone in Electric Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 16: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicone in Electric Vehicles by Type - Elastomers, Fluids,

Resins and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Silicone in Electric

Vehicles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Types for the Years 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Silicone in Electric Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 18: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicone in Electric Vehicles by Type - Elastomers, Fluids,

Resins and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: China 7-Year Perspective for Silicone in Electric

Vehicles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Types for the Years 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Silicone in Electric Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 20: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicone in Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Silicone in Electric

Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicone in Electric Vehicles by Type - Elastomers, Fluids,

Resins and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Silicone in Electric

Vehicles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Types for the Years 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Silicone in Electric Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 24: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicone in Electric Vehicles by Type - Elastomers, Fluids,

Resins and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: France 7-Year Perspective for Silicone in Electric

Vehicles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Types for the Years 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Silicone in Electric Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 26: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicone in Electric Vehicles by Type - Elastomers, Fluids,

Resins and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Silicone in Electric

Vehicles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Types for the Years 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 28: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicone in Electric Vehicles by Type - Elastomers, Fluids,

Resins and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Silicone in Electric

Vehicles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Types for the Years 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Silicone in Electric Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 30: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicone in Electric Vehicles by Type - Elastomers, Fluids,

Resins and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: UK 7-Year Perspective for Silicone in Electric

Vehicles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Types for the Years 2021 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 32: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Silicone in Electric Vehicles by Type - Elastomers, Fluids,

Resins and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Silicone in

Electric Vehicles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Types for the Years

2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Silicone in Electric Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 34: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Silicone in Electric Vehicles by Type - Elastomers, Fluids,

Resins and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Silicone in

Electric Vehicles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Types for the Years

2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 36: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Silicone in Electric Vehicles by Type - Elastomers, Fluids,

Resins and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Silicone in

Electric Vehicles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Types for the Years

2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032873/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________