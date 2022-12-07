RCI Banque - Press release: THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RCI BANQUE SA APPOINTS PATRICK CLAUDE AS ACTING CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RCI BANQUE SA

French English

PRESS RELEASE

December 7th 2022



THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RCI BANQUE SA APPOINTS PATRICK CLAUDE AS ACTING CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RCI BANQUE SA

The Nominations Committee of RCI Banque SA acknowledged the resignation of Clotilde Delbos as of December 31, 2022.

Patrick Claude, VP Finance of Renault Group and member of the board of RCI Banque SA, has been proposed as acting Chairman of the Board of Directors of RCI Banque SA from January 1, 2023.



The Board of Directors of RCI Banque SA, met on December 7 and very warmly thanked Clotilde Delbos her role as Chairman. The Board approved the appointment of Patrick Claude as acting Chairman of the Board of Directors of RCI Banque SA. Patrick Claude was also appointed as acting member of the Nominations Committee and the Remuneration Committee.



The appointment of Patrick Claude as acting Chairman of the Board of Directors of RCI Banque SA will be subject to the approval of the European Central Bank.

Patrick Claude is a graduate of Ecole Centrale de Paris. He held a number of positions at the Rothschild and Barclays banks before becoming Treasurer at RCI Banque in 1996. In 2001 he moved on to Renault, where he is currently VP Finance Corporate Treasurer. In 2014 he was also appointed Vice President, Company Secretary and Chief Risk Officer at RCI Banque and became a member of the Executive Committee. As of September 1, 2021, Patrick Claude joins the RCI Banque SA Board of Directors and its Risk Committee.

Press contacts

Amandine Monteil

Communications Director



+ 33 (0)6 87 71 80 63

amandine.monteil@mobilize-fs.com

About Mobilize Financial Services:

As a partner caring for all its customers, Mobilize Financial Services builds innovative financial services to create sustainable mobility for all. A subsidiary of the Renault Group whose activity started almost 100 years ago, Mobilize Financial Services is the commercial brand of RCI Banque SA, a French Bank specializing in automotive financing and services for Alliance customers and dealers. With operations in 36 countries and nearly 4,000 employees, the group financed over 1.4 million contracts (new and used vehicles) in 2021 and sold 4.7 million services. At end 2021, average performing assets stood at €44.8 billion in financing and pre-tax income at 1,194 million. Since 2012, the group has rolled out a deposits collection business in several countries. At the end of December 2021, net deposits collected totaled €21 billion or 47% of the company's net assets.



To find out more about Mobilize Financial Services: www.mobilize-fs.com/

Follow us on Twitter: @Mobilize_FS

Attachment