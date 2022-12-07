WILLIE'S GRILL & ICEHOUSE DEBUTS LOYALTY PROGRAM APP WITH ENDLESS PERKS FOR CUSTOMERS

HOUSTON, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willie's Grill & Icehouse is kicking off the holiday season with the gift that literally keeps on giving! Customers are invited to download the restaurant's brand new app to redeem free menu items and rack up points to enjoy perks and giveaways all year long at all of their locations across Texas.

The free app is downloadable via the App Store and Google Play store on mobile devices by searching for "Willie's Rewards" or "Willie's Grill & Icehouse", and the sooner customers download it, the sooner they can earn points to be used toward mouthwatering prizes. Each order receipt will have a barcode that app users can scan to add their points to their account. Once they've earned enough points to redeem a reward, they will find the available reward within their app. From here, they will be prompted to click the "Redeem" button and a QR code and promo code will appear. Their server will then enter the code into the point-of-sale system and the discount will be applied.

Customers will receive a free appetizer when they download the app and create a user profile. App users will receive one point for every dollar they spend that will be applied to their rewards. Rewards are available as follows: 30 Points earns a Free Fountain Beverage or Upgraded Side, 45 Points equates to a Free Small Appetizer, 60 Points earns a Free Dessert or Kids Meal, 100 Points equals one Free Large Appetizer (excluding Sampler and Nachos), 150 Points earns a Free Sandwich, Burger, Soup, Salad, Chicken, or Wings, and 250 Points rewards customers with Free Tacos, Any Coastal Catch Choice, Entrée, or Wings.

Diehard Willie's fans will vie for three different levels of membership based on the amount of points they collect. The Bronze Level (0-149 Points) will grant guests a Free Fountain Beverage every 90 Days, the Silver Level (150-499 Points) awards a Free Large Appetizer every 60 Days, and the prestigious Gold Level (500+ Points) will reward guests with a Free Large Appetizer every 30 Days. All menu items are available to redeem with points, with the exception of Nachos and The Sampler appetizers unless otherwise specified.

Last, but not least, the quintessential Texas icehouse will continue to offer benefits to customers while celebrating life's milestones via the brand new app. Users will receive Free Birthday Meals, Free Half-Birthday Desserts, and Free Anniversary Meals. The app is now available for download, so customers can begin racking up points and redeeming prizes, ending the year with a head start on New Year's savings.

Contact Information:

Rachel Austin

Publicist

rachel@hometownsocial.net



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment