Global Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers Market to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032865/?utm_source=GNW
7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Nickel & Nickel Alloys segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
The Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.
Titanium Segment to Record 6.6% CAGR
In the global Titanium segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$934.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Alfa Laval
API Heat Transfer Inc
Balcke-Dürr
Barriquand Technologies Thermiques
Brask Inc
Chicago Bridge and Iron Company
EJ Bowman
Enerfin
GEA Heat Exchangers Group
Hamon Group
Harsco Industrial Air-X-Changers
HISAKA
Hrs Heat Exchangers Ltd
Hughes Anderson Heat Exchangers Inc
Kelvion Holdings GmbH
Koch Heat Transfer Co
Manning and Lewis
SmartHeat
Sondex
Southern Heat Exchanger Corp
SPX Cooling Technologies
SPX Heat Transfer
Tranter
Vahterus
Xylem
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032865/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Shell
and Tube Heat Exchangers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Steel
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Steel by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Steel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nickel & Nickel Alloys by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Nickel & Nickel Alloys by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Nickel & Nickel Alloys
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Titanium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Titanium by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Titanium by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hastelloy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Hastelloy by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hastelloy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tantalum by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Tantalum by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Tantalum by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HVAC &
Refrigeration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for HVAC & Refrigeration by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for HVAC & Refrigeration by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pulp &
Paper by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Pulp & Paper by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Pulp & Paper by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Generation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Power Generation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Generation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Petrochemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Petrochemicals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: World Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Shell
and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel
Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys,
Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy,
Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Shell
and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration,
Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical,
Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper,
Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and
Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other
End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel &
Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys,
Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy,
Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC &
Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses,
Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper,
Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and
Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other
End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel &
Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys,
Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy,
Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC &
Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses,
Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper,
Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and
Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other
End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel &
Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys,
Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy,
Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC &
Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses,
Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper,
Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and
Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other
End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel &
Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys,
Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy,
Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC &
Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses,
Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper,
Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and
Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other
End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel &
Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys,
Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy,
Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC &
Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses,
Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper,
Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and
Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other
End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel &
Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys,
Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy,
Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC &
Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses,
Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper,
Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and
Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other
End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel &
Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys,
Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy,
Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC &
Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses,
Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper,
Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and
Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other
End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for
2022 (E)
Table 95: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Shell
and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel
Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: UK Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers
by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium,
Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: UK 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy,
Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Shell
and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration,
Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical,
Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 99: UK Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers
by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power
Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food &
Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: UK 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other
End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material -
Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum
and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Shell and Tube
Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys,
Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Shell and
Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium,
Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC &
Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses,
Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Shell and Tube
Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp &
Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical,
Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Shell and
Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation,
Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel &
Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys,
Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube
Heat Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy,
Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC &
Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses,
Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat
Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper,
Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and
Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube
Heat Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation,
Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 113: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel &
Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Rest of World Historic Review for Shell and Tube
Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys,
Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032865/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers Market to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers estimated at US$5. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9. 2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032865/?utm_source=GNW