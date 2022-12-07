Pasta Sauce Market Size to Reach USD 21.5 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Brainy Insights, the pasta sauce market is growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022-2030. The growth is attributed to the rising popularity of pasta as a quick and easy-to-cook meal, particularly among students and working individuals. With the easy availability of a wide variety of pasta sauces, pasta can be prepared in under five minutes, making it ideal for the hectic lifestyles of these consumer groups.

According to the International Pasta Organization (IPO), the rising focus on health and wellness has increased the consumption of pasta made from healthy ingredients such as quinoa, chickpea, and brown rice. Furthermore, the low environmental impact of pasta also influences consumers to eat this product, which is expected to increase the demand for pasta sauce.

The growing trend of veganism among a large section of the population is also impacting consumer purchasing habits. In this regard, vegan sauces that contain spinach, mushrooms, and pepper are more likely to be chosen over sauces with meat or cheese added to them. Vegan sauces are richer in fiber, antioxidants, and beneficial plant compounds. These and other nutrients in vegan causes can help consumers in losing or maintaining weight.

Innovations in product packaging such as the easy-to-open lid, stand-up pouches, and recyclable bottles could also provide opportunities to the players operating in this market as packaging influences the buying behavior of the consumers. Single households usually prefer buying the small pack size of products that come in pouches while families prefer purchasing big bottles.

In February 2020, Boyer’s Food Markets, a grocery chain in the US, introduced a pasta sauce jar lid that is 40% easier to open. The Easy Lid on Darci’s pasta sauce glass jar packaging allows consumers to open the jar simply by pressing a button. Such innovations in packaging are likely to influence market growth in the coming years.

Companies are also focusing on promoting pasta recipes on their websites or hosting events to increase the consumption of pasta as well as a pasta sauce. For instance, every year, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A hosts Master of Pasta: the Barilla Pasta World Championship. This show not only promotes pasta as food but also as art, and it is likely to influence consumers to experiment with various ingredients and flavors used in pasta. Some manufacturers focus on enhancing their presence in the market by offering products in convenient packaging.

Key Players

Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A. Mars, Incorporated and its Affiliates. The Kraft Heinz Company Mizkan America Inc. Conagra Brands, Inc. Goya Foods, Inc. Del Monte Corporation Mutti S.p.A. Industria Conserve Alimentari B&G Foods, Inc. Cento Fine Foods

Market Segmentation

Product Insights Tomato and Marinara Alfredo Ragù & Bolognese Pesto Others

Type Insights Vegetable-based Meat-based

Distribution Channel Insights Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Others

Regional Insights North America



US Canada Mexico



Europe



UK Germany France Italy Spain



Asia Pacific



China Japan India South Korea Indonesia



Central and South America



Brazil



Middle East and Africa



South Africa



