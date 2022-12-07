Global Serveware Market to Reach $17.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Serveware Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032860/?utm_source=GNW

9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bowls & Platters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chafing Dish segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Serveware market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027.







Jugs & Beverage Pots Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR



In the global Jugs & Beverage Pots segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

All-Clad Metalcrafters, LLC

Arc International Company

Borosil Glass Works Ltd.

Churchill China plc

Crown Brands, LLC

Fiskars Group

La Opala RG Limited

Le Creuset

Meyer Corporation

Royal Doulton





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Serveware - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Serveware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Serveware by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Serveware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bowls &

Platters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Bowls & Platters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Bowls & Platters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chafing Dish by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Chafing Dish by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Chafing Dish by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Jugs &

Beverage Pots by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Jugs & Beverage Pots by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Jugs & Beverage Pots by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Boards & Trays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Boards & Trays by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Boards & Trays by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Condiments & Sauceboats by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Condiments & Sauceboats by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Condiments & Sauceboats

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ceramic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Ceramic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Raw Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Raw Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Raw Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Metal by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Plastic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Glass by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Household by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Household by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: World Serveware Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Serveware Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Serveware by Product - Bowls & Platters, Chafing Dish, Jugs &

Beverage Pots, Boards & Trays, Condiments & Sauceboats and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Serveware by Product - Bowls &

Platters, Chafing Dish, Jugs & Beverage Pots, Boards & Trays,

Condiments & Sauceboats and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Serveware by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bowls & Platters,

Chafing Dish, Jugs & Beverage Pots, Boards & Trays, Condiments &

Sauceboats and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Serveware by Raw Material - Ceramic, Other Raw Materials,

Metal, Plastic and Glass - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Serveware by Raw Material -

Ceramic, Other Raw Materials, Metal, Plastic and Glass Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Serveware by Raw Material -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ceramic, Other Raw

Materials, Metal, Plastic and Glass for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Serveware by Application - Commercial and Household -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Serveware by Application -

Commercial and Household Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Serveware by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial and

Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Serveware by Product - Bowls & Platters, Chafing Dish, Jugs &

Beverage Pots, Boards & Trays, Condiments & Sauceboats and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Serveware by Product -

Bowls & Platters, Chafing Dish, Jugs & Beverage Pots, Boards &

Trays, Condiments & Sauceboats and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Serveware by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bowls & Platters,

Chafing Dish, Jugs & Beverage Pots, Boards & Trays, Condiments &

Sauceboats and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Serveware by Raw Material - Ceramic, Other Raw Materials,

Metal, Plastic and Glass - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Serveware by Raw Material -

Ceramic, Other Raw Materials, Metal, Plastic and Glass

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Serveware by Raw

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ceramic,

Other Raw Materials, Metal, Plastic and Glass for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Serveware by Application - Commercial and Household -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Serveware by Application -

Commercial and Household Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Serveware by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Serveware Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Serveware by Product - Bowls & Platters, Chafing Dish, Jugs &

Beverage Pots, Boards & Trays, Condiments & Sauceboats and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Serveware by Product -

Bowls & Platters, Chafing Dish, Jugs & Beverage Pots, Boards &

Trays, Condiments & Sauceboats and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Serveware by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bowls & Platters,

Chafing Dish, Jugs & Beverage Pots, Boards & Trays, Condiments &

Sauceboats and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Serveware by Raw Material - Ceramic, Other Raw Materials,

Metal, Plastic and Glass - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Serveware by Raw Material -

Ceramic, Other Raw Materials, Metal, Plastic and Glass Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Serveware by Raw

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ceramic,

Other Raw Materials, Metal, Plastic and Glass for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Serveware by Application - Commercial and Household -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Serveware by Application -

Commercial and Household Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Serveware by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Serveware Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Serveware by Product - Bowls & Platters, Chafing Dish, Jugs &

Beverage Pots, Boards & Trays, Condiments & Sauceboats and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Serveware by Product -

Bowls & Platters, Chafing Dish, Jugs & Beverage Pots, Boards &

Trays, Condiments & Sauceboats and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Serveware by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bowls & Platters,

Chafing Dish, Jugs & Beverage Pots, Boards & Trays, Condiments &

Sauceboats and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Serveware by Raw Material - Ceramic, Other Raw Materials,

Metal, Plastic and Glass - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Serveware by Raw Material -

Ceramic, Other Raw Materials, Metal, Plastic and Glass Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Serveware by Raw

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ceramic,

Other Raw Materials, Metal, Plastic and Glass for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Serveware by Application - Commercial and Household -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Serveware by Application -

Commercial and Household Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Serveware by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Serveware Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Serveware by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Serveware by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Serveware by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Serveware by Product - Bowls & Platters, Chafing Dish, Jugs &

Beverage Pots, Boards & Trays, Condiments & Sauceboats and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Serveware by Product -

Bowls & Platters, Chafing Dish, Jugs & Beverage Pots, Boards &

Trays, Condiments & Sauceboats and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Serveware by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bowls & Platters,

Chafing Dish, Jugs & Beverage Pots, Boards & Trays, Condiments &

Sauceboats and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Serveware by Raw Material - Ceramic, Other Raw Materials,

Metal, Plastic and Glass - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Serveware by Raw Material -

Ceramic, Other Raw Materials, Metal, Plastic and Glass

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Serveware by Raw

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ceramic,

Other Raw Materials, Metal, Plastic and Glass for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Serveware by Application - Commercial and Household -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Serveware by Application -

Commercial and Household Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Serveware by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Serveware Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Serveware by Product - Bowls & Platters, Chafing Dish, Jugs &

Beverage Pots, Boards & Trays, Condiments & Sauceboats and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Serveware by Product -

Bowls & Platters, Chafing Dish, Jugs & Beverage Pots, Boards &

Trays, Condiments & Sauceboats and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Serveware by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bowls & Platters,

Chafing Dish, Jugs & Beverage Pots, Boards & Trays, Condiments &

Sauceboats and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Serveware by Raw Material - Ceramic, Other Raw Materials,

Metal, Plastic and Glass - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Serveware by Raw Material -

Ceramic, Other Raw Materials, Metal, Plastic and Glass

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Serveware by Raw

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ceramic,

Other Raw Materials, Metal, Plastic and Glass for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Serveware by Application - Commercial and Household -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for Serveware by Application -

Commercial and Household Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Serveware by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Serveware Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Serveware by Product - Bowls & Platters, Chafing Dish, Jugs &

Beverage Pots, Boards & Trays, Condiments & Sauceboats and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Serveware by Product -

Bowls & Platters, Chafing Dish, Jugs & Beverage Pots, Boards &

Trays, Condiments & Sauceboats and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Serveware by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bowls & Platters,

Chafing Dish, Jugs & Beverage Pots, Boards & Trays, Condiments &

Sauceboats and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Serveware by Raw Material - Ceramic, Other Raw Materials,

Metal, Plastic and Glass - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Serveware by Raw

Material - Ceramic, Other Raw Materials, Metal, Plastic and

Glass Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Serveware by Raw

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ceramic,

Other Raw Materials, Metal, Plastic and Glass for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Serveware by Application - Commercial and Household -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Serveware by Application -

Commercial and Household Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Serveware by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Serveware by Product - Bowls & Platters, Chafing Dish, Jugs &

Beverage Pots, Boards & Trays, Condiments & Sauceboats and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Serveware by Product -

Bowls & Platters, Chafing Dish, Jugs & Beverage Pots, Boards &

Trays, Condiments & Sauceboats and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Serveware by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bowls & Platters,

Chafing Dish, Jugs & Beverage Pots, Boards & Trays, Condiments &

Sauceboats and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Serveware by Raw Material - Ceramic, Other Raw Materials,

Metal, Plastic and Glass - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Serveware by Raw Material -

Ceramic, Other Raw Materials, Metal, Plastic and Glass

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Serveware by Raw

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ceramic,

Other Raw Materials, Metal, Plastic and Glass for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Serveware by Application - Commercial and Household -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Serveware by Application -

Commercial and Household Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 118: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Serveware by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial and Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Serveware Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Serveware by Product - Bowls & Platters, Chafing Dish, Jugs &

Beverage Pots, Boards & Trays, Condiments & Sauceboats and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: UK Historic Review for Serveware by Product - Bowls &

Platters, Chafing Dish, Jugs & Beverage Pots, Boards & Trays,

Condiments & Sauceboats and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Serveware by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bowls & Platters,

Chafing Dish, Jugs & Beverage Pots, Boards & Trays, Condiments &

Sauceboats and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Serveware by Raw Material - Ceramic, Other Raw Materials,

Metal, Plastic and Glass - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: UK Historic Review for Serveware by Raw Material -

Ceramic, Other Raw Materials, Metal, Plastic and Glass Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: UK 15-Year Perspective for Serveware by Raw Material -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ceramic, Other Raw

Materials, Metal, Plastic and Glass for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 125: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Serveware by Application - Commercial and Household -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: UK Historic Review for Serveware by Application -

Commercial and Household Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 127: UK 15-Year Perspective for Serveware by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial and

Household for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 128: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Serveware by Product - Bowls & Platters, Chafing Dish, Jugs &

Beverage Pots, Boards & Trays, Condiments & Sauceboats and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 129: Spain Historic Review for Serveware by Product -



