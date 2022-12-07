Global Serveware Market to Reach $17.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Serveware Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032860/?utm_source=GNW
9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bowls & Platters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chafing Dish segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
The Serveware market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027.
Jugs & Beverage Pots Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR
In the global Jugs & Beverage Pots segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
All-Clad Metalcrafters, LLC
Arc International Company
Borosil Glass Works Ltd.
Churchill China plc
Crown Brands, LLC
Fiskars Group
La Opala RG Limited
Le Creuset
Meyer Corporation
Royal Doulton
