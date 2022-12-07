Medical Radiation Protection Aprons Market will valued USD 189.43 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 5% by 2029 : GreyViews

Pune India, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below-mentioned segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Medical Radiation Protection Aprons market is currently operating and is predicted to expand during the forecast period. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the medical radiation protection aprons market is present across various countries in the regions mentioned above.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/medical-radiation-protection-aprons-market/169/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments formed by combining different prospects such as type, material, application, and others. The key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the paragraphs below.

The significant players operating in the global Medical Radiation Protection Aprons market are AADCO Medical, Inc., BLOXR Solutions, Burlington Medical, AliMed Inc., Amray Radiation Protection, barrier technologies, Trivitron Healthcare, infab corporation, Kiran, Lite Tech, Inc., Kemper Medical Inc., Protech Medical, Shielding Intl., Techo-Aide, Velcro BVBA, among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Medical Radiation Protection Aprons market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Employees who use radiation equipment in radiology departments and other healthcare facilities are required to wear radiation protection aprons to shield themselves from the hazardous radiation they are exposed to on a regular basis. To meet the standards of state X-ray boards and other healthcare regulatory organizations, it is crucial to inspect such aprons for any damage regularly. The extent of the health issues is inversely correlated with the radiation dose. The use of suitable play shielding, protective barriers, safety interlocks, warning signs, and signals are only a few of the protective, preventive measures against radiation that the WHO has highlighted. The World Health Organization (WHO) suggested that exposure to ionizing radiation may result in skin and blood damage, cataract, infertility, birth abnormalities, and cancer in its January 2022 notice on Occupational hazards in the health industry. To guard against the damaging effects of radiation, it is crucial to wear radiation protective gear like aprons and vests. Around 34.9 million imaging tests were recorded in England for the calendar year ending in March 2021, according to the National Health Services England Diagnostic Imaging Data Set Annual Statistics 2021. With around 16.8 million imaging procedures, X-rays were the most popular imaging method, followed by Diagnostic Ultrasonography (8.2 million), Computerized Axial Tomography (5.6 million), and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (3 million).

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/169

Scope of Medical Radiation Protection Aprons Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered By Type, By Material, By Application, region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players AADCO Medical, Inc., BLOXR Solutions, Burlington Medical, AliMed Inc., Amray Radiation Protection, barrier technologies, Trivitron Healthcare, infab corporation, Kiran, Lite Tech, Inc., Kemper Medical Inc., Protech Medical, Shielding Intl., Techo-Aide, Velcro BVBA, among others

Segmentation Analysis

Vest and skirt aprons segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The type segment is vest and skirt aprons, front protection aprons, and other aprons. During the forecast period, vest and skirt aprons are anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. The demand for vest and skirt aprons is increasing as they create a distribution of weight between the hips and shoulders that helps in eradicating stress on the back. Moreover, the segment is expanding as the number of X-ray procedures is increasing. Also, major players in the market manufacture vest and skirt aprons that fuels the market.

The lead-free segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The material includes light lead composite aprons, lead-free aprons, and lead aprons. The lead-free segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As lead-free apron is lighter and less harmful than lead-based clothing, their use is growing. A combination of attenuating heavy metals other than lead is used to create lead-free materials (Pb). Typically, one or more metals make up these alloys: titanium, tungsten, tin, antimony, barium, aluminium, and bismuth. Other metals besides lead can shield a person from dangerous radiation. A recent study, as reported by the Mayo Clinic, reveals that many radiology practitioners experience musculoskeletal pain due to the weight of lead materials. 62% of technicians, 60% of nurses, and 44% of attending physicians who participated in the poll mentioned having pain at work. Women, workers who were exposed to radiation more frequently, and people who were wearing lead aprons experienced the pain more frequently.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Medical Radiation Protection Aprons include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

North American region witnessed a major share. The market in the region is expanding owing to surging awareness of radiation safety, the rising number of nuclear power plants, the increasing occurrence of cancer, and advantageous initiatives by the government. In addition to an increase in cancer treatments across North America, nuclear medicine and radiation therapy are being used increasingly to detect and cure ailments. More diagnostic tests and radiation therapy increase the demand for radiology specialists. In the United States, there were about 250,000 radiologic and MRI technologists in 2018, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The number of radiologic technologists is anticipated to increase by 9%, while the number of MRI technologists is anticipated to increase by 11%, by 2028. These professionals place a high priority on both their safety and the safety of their patients. This region's market may benefit from the availability of cutting-edge products, which would help explain its impressive market share during the predicted period.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Medical Radiation Protection Aprons market size was valued at USD 16.07 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 21.99 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2029. The increasing population of geriatric and the presence of key major key players in the country drive the market. Also, the market in the country is expanding owing to the increasing demand for radiation protection aprons owing to their efficiency and durability in safeguarding the body and blocking radiation.

China

China Medical Radiation Protection Aprons’ market size was valued at USD 13.02 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 16.49 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 3% from 2022 to 2029. China's market for medical radiation protection aprons has grown due to rising cancer prevalence, rising cancer screening demand, and rising medical imaging procedures. Additionally, a rise in the demand for protective radiation aprons and an increase in the number of orthopaedic procedures supported the market expansion. Future opportunities will be made possible by the rapid technological improvements in the healthcare industry.

India

India's Medical Radiation Protection Aprons market size was valued at USD 11 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13.40 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2022 to 2029. The rise in research and development investment for the healthcare industry boosts the market in the region. Moreover, advancements in healthcare technologies fuel the market in the region.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, chemicals, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the development and advancement in end-user industries.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/169/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter





Browse Related Reports:

X-Ray Detectors Market Size By Type (Flat Panel Detector, Computed Radiography Detectors, Line Scan Detectors, Charged Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors and Mobile Detectors), By Panel Size (Small Area and Large Area), By Portability (Fixed Detectors and Portable Detectors), By Application (Medical Imaging, Dental Application, Security Application, Veterinary Application and Industrial Application), By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, military & defense, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM'S), Clinics and ICU), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/x-ray-detectors-market/183

Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Size By Product (Anaesthesia Monitoring Devices, Anaesthesia Delivery Systems, and Respiratory Devices), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Service Centres, Homecare, and Clinics), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/anesthesia-and-respiratory-devices-market/179

Advance Wound Care Market Size By Product (Moist and Antimicrobial), By Application (Chronic Wounds and Acute Wounds), By End-use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Home Healthcare), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/advance-wound-care-market/178

Single-use Assemblies Market Size By Product (Filtration Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies, Bag Assemblies, Tubing Assemblies, and Others), By End-Use (Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, and CROs & CMOs), By Application (Filtration, Storage, Cell Culture & Mixing, Sampling, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/single-use-assemblies-market/176

Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Size By Drug Type (Small and Large Molecules), By Therapeutic Area (Respiratory System, Oncology, Immunomodulation, and Others), By Workflow (Target Identification & Screening, Target Validation & Functional Informatics, Lead Identification & Candidate Optimization, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/drug-discovery-outsourcing-market/173

Biochips Market Size By Type (Lab-on-chip, Cell Arrays, and DNA Chips), By End-use (Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers, Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies, and Academic & Research Institutes), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/biochips-market/171

Medical Radiation Protection Aprons Market Size By Type (Vest and Skirt Aprons, Front Protection Aprons, and Other Aprons), By Material (Light Lead Composite Aprons, Lead-Free Aprons, and Lead Aprons), By Application (Hospitals, Research Laboratories, and Clinics & Radiology Centers), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/medical-radiation-protection-aprons-market/169

Tablet Coating Market Size By Coating Type (Film-coated, Sugar-coated, and Enteric-coated), By End-use (Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical), By Polymer (Vinyl, Acrylic, and Cellulose), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/tablet-coating-market/167

Structural Health Monitoring Market Size By Application (Large Machines & Equipment, Bridges & Dams, Vessels & Platforms, Building & Stadiums, and Airframes & Wind Turbines), By Solution Type (Software & Services and Hardware), By Technology (Wired and Wireless), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/structural-health-monitoring-market/155