1% over the period 2020-2027. Underlayment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Toppings segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR
The Self-Leveling Concrete market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
ARDEX Group
Arkema Group
Bostik
CTS Cement Manufacturing Corporation
Dayton Superior Corporation
Duraamen Engineered Products, Inc.
Durabond Products Limited
Edison Coatings, Inc.
Flowcrete Group Ltd.
Fosroc, Inc.
GCT Gulf Concrete Technology
Köster Bauchemie AG
LafargeHolcim
Larsen Building Products
LATICRETE International, Inc.
Mapie S.p.A.
Saint-Gobain
Sakrete
Sika AG
TCC Materials
The QUIKRETE Companies
USG Corporation
W. R. Meadows, Inc.
W.W. Henry Co.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Self-Leveling Concrete - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Global Self-Leveling Concrete Market to Reach $9 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Self-Leveling Concrete estimated at US$6. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.
