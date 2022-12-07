Medical Dynamometer Market to Reach US$ 984.6 Mn by the end of 2026, TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - As per a recent professional intelligence study by TMR, the global medical dynamometer market is estimated to record a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period of 2018 to 2026. One of the most significant drivers behind the consistently increasing uptake of medical dynamometer products is the growing global geriatric population. Moreover, the demand within this market is also driven by the increasing prevalence of various bone injuries. In addition to this, the rising number of patients undergoing orthopedic surgeries is also expected to favor growth of this market in coming years.

Used to measure the precise strength of various muscle groups in the patient’s body, along with examining neurons and bones, the medical dynamometers are increasingly being preferred by medical professionals across the world to evaluate the pathologies such as carpal tunnel syndrome, nerve injuries, tendon injuries, and various types of neuro-muscular disorders.

Medical Dynamometer Market – Key Findings of the Report

Increasing Prevalence of Orthopedic Illnesses: Growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, including arthritis and osteoporosis, is fueling demand for new types of technologically advanced medical diagnosis and therapeutic equipment. Furthermore, increase in the prevalence of orthopedic surgeries, as well as growing research and development projects and initiatives by industry players is also expected to foster growth in the market over the forecast period. Growth in this market is also driven by increase in the incidence of sports related injuries, as well as growing incidence of ruptured tendons.



Medical Dynamometer Market – Growth Drivers

Growth in the incidence of various sports injuries, as well as road accidents propel demand within the global medical dynamometer market

Increasing cases of osteoporosis positively affect the market growth

Rising applications of medical dynamometer products for rehabilitation of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries promote market growth



Medical Dynamometer Market – Key Players

Some of the prominent players operating in the global medical dynamometer market include Hausmann Industries, Fabrication Enterprises, Inc., Charder Electronic Co., Ltd., North Coast Medical Inc., JLW Instruments, JTECH Medical Industries, inc., 3B Scientific, KERN & SOHN GmbH, and Marsden Weighing Group, among others. Players are engaged in adopting various types of growth and expansion strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, as well as collaborations, in order to expand both – their product portfolio as well as customer base.

Medical Dynamometer Market: Regional Growth Assessment

Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Europe are the key regions into which the medical dynamometer market. Of them, the global medical dynamometer market was dominated by North America in 2017. However, the research report also predicts that the North America region will lose the current dominant share of the global market by the end of 2026. Current dominant industry positioning of the North America medical dynamometer market can be attributed to increase in the number of road and sports related accidents in the region. Another crucial driver for this regional market is the increasing demand for early diagnosis of arthritis, as well as increasing demand for effective tendon treatment or surgeries in the region.

The Europe medical dynamometer market is anticipated to register a substantial growth rate in coming years, owing to increase in the number of government or NGO funded arthritis awareness programs and campaigns. Some essential drivers for growth of another emerging regional market, Asia Pacific, include rising population, growth in the per capita healthcare expenditure, and changing consumer lifestyles in the region.

Medical Dynamometer Market: Segmentation

Medical Dynamometer Market, by Product

Squeeze Dynamometer

Pinch Gauge

Hand Dynamometer

Chest Dynamometer

Push-pull Dynamometer

Others

Medical Dynamometer Market, by Operation

Electronic

Mechanical

Medical Dynamometer Market, by Application

Orthopedic

Neurology

Cardiology

Medical Trauma

Others



Medical Dynamometer Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers

Physiotherapy Clinics

Others

Medical Dynamometer Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



