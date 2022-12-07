Feed Your Head to a New Kind of Web in Akka Arrh, the Latest Hypnotic Arcade Wave Shooter from Atari and Legendary Designer Jeff Minter

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari ® — one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — today revealed Akka Arrh , a hypnotic new wave shooter from legendary game designer Jeff Minter. Coming to PC, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Atari VCS in early 2023, Akka Arrh is another great addition to Atari’s growing portfolio of new retro-infused titles.



A chaotic explosion of synthwave madness, Akka Arrh completely encapsulates creator Jeff Minter’s sense of humor, his love of psychedelic color and light, and his ability to create pure arcade bliss. A frenzied kaleidoscope of neon insanity, Akka Arrh brings back the arcade experience with a vengeance.

Watch the Akka Arrh reveal trailer:

Akka Arrh combines the intrigue of an incredibly rare Atari arcade cabinet with the unique creative vision of Jeff Minter. Akka Arrh is based on an arcade prototype that was released in 1982 to a small test market. Unfortunately, the project was scrapped because players found the game too difficult. Due to its exceptionally short production run, only three Akka Arrh cabinets are still known to exist. Now, players have the chance to experience not just one of Atari’s rarest games, but one of the rarest games of the arcade era!

Jeff Minter has a storied career that includes the creation of nearly 100 games spanning almost every generation of console. Among the two dozen titles he created for Atari and Atari hardware are Tempest 2000, Tempest 3000, and Tempest 4000™. Akka Arrh embodies his signature psychedelic style and ability to craft a uniquely chaotic but extremely fun arcade experience.

Key Features of Akka Arrh:



A Whirlwind of Electrifying Color: From the mind of Jeff Minter, players will experience a cascade of words, color, shapes and sound flows as they mount the Akka Arrh and fend off attackers. An explosion of dazzling neon graphics, Akka Arrh is a visually stunning, action-packed arcade shooter.





With two modes of play, pilots can start from the beginning and battle their way through 50 unique levels, or pick up where they left off to power through to the end. Accessibility is Key: Though Llamasoft is known for mind-blowing and vivid visual effects, not everyone is able to enjoy them. Luckily, in the remake, players are able to toggle the visual effects to a more suitable level.



