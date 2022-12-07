Portland Cement Association Elects 2023 Board of Directors Leadership

Washington, DC, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portland Cement Association (PCA) is proud to announce new leadership for its Board of Directors after holding elections yesterday at its Fall Board meeting.

Filiberto Ruiz has been elected PCA Board Chairman. Ruiz is the current President and CEO at Votorantim Cimentos North America and has served the last two years as Vice Chair to outgoing Chairman Ron Henley. Henley is President and CEO of Global Cement and Concrete of America.

Massimo Toso has been elected PCA Vice Chair. Toso is the President and CEO of Buzzi Unicem USA Inc. He served as the inaugural co-chair of PCA’s Climate and Sustainability Council where he led efforts to develop the industry’s Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality. As co-chair, Toso continues to lead the Council as PCA has transitioned from initial development to ongoing implementation of the Roadmap.

“The Portland Cement Association plays a crucial role in the advancement of the cement and construction industries, not only in the U.S., but in partnership with other like-minded organizations around the world,” said Chairman Ruiz. “Their thought leadership, strategic research, outreach, and advocacy efforts are all critical toward aligning cement and concrete producers and paving the way toward a more sustainable future. I’m humbled to have been selected to serve as PCA Chairman and look forward to continuing to build upon the great work of all those who preceded me in this important position.”

Ruiz added, “Having been born and raised in Mexico and having spent the last 16 years living and working in the United States, I believe my role in leadership of the board demonstrates the type of diversity and inclusion that we want to encourage across the entire span of the PCA and cement industry as a whole.”

Vice Chair Toso said, “Our industry is an integral part of tremendous mainstream events happening today in the U.S. We have an essential role in the rebuilding of America’s infrastructure, and we are bolstering our visibility in the global environmental arena—boldly setting a deadline for ourselves to dramatically curb our carbon emissions.”

“Former Chairman Ron Henley successfully launched PCA’s Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality last year, with Filiberto Ruiz at his side, contributing his knowledge and expertise. So it is only fitting that Filiberto continue to build on the progress PCA has accomplished under Ron, and lead our charge toward the future,” Toso said.

Also at yesterday’s meeting, it was announced that David Loomes is the latest industry executive to join the PCA Board. Loomes is the President of Continental Cement Company. He replaces Tom Beck, who has stepped down from the PCA Board. Beck is currently the Executive Vice President of Summit Materials.

“Our association is moving in the right direction, and arguably garnering more attention now than it ever has in its history. Since releasing our Roadmap, PCA has been recognized as a top information resource by the likes of the Department of Energy and the White House,” said PCA President and CEO Mike Ireland. “Filiberto and Massimo are visionaries. Innovation is their wheelhouse. They are the appropriate Chairman and Vice Chair to navigate PCA toward an even more prestigious and sustainable future.”



