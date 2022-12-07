'Little Angel' Launches on Kidoodle.TV® and Catapults to Top of Watch List

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kidoodle.TV, owned by A Parent Media Co. Inc. ("APMC"), announced today the recent launch of the highly successful brand, "Little Angel" from Moonbug Entertainment. With English-language episodes currently available on the Safe Streaming™ service to audiences in the U.S. and Canada, the series will soon be rolling out to other territories, including Australia, New Zealand and Latin America, over the coming months.

"Little Angel," which launched on Kidoodle.TV on Sept. 22, 2022, is an animated, preschool, comedy-based series that explores the wacky and fun reality of growing up through the adventures of Baby John and his family. The show has been captivating families around the world with its irreverent humor, catchy and upbeat songs, and nursery rhymes that kids and parents relate to and love.

The addition of the hit brand "Little Angel" to the Kidoodle.TV service represents the latest in a series of successful collaborations between Moonbug Entertainment and APMC. With an extensive offering of Moonbug content, including "Blippi Wonders," "Lellobee City Farm," "Gecko's Garage," "Oddbods," "T-Rex Ranch," and "Blippi", Kidoodle.TV is pleased to populate its library with such a great lineup.

"Little Angel" is a widely popular brand worldwide, with 106 million subscribers across all "Little Angel" YouTube channels. It appeared as #1 in Kids Shows on UK Netflix (week of Nov. 1, 2022) and as #4 in Kids Shows on U.S. Netflix (week of Nov. 1, 2022).

"The relationship we have with Moonbug is of immense value because of its focus on today's relevant brands, which are highly sought out by our audience at Kidoodle.TV. The ability to ideate and plan for the big launches together is a value add to both companies and most importantly, to the children and families who we serve and who love these shows," remarked Brenda Bisner, the Chief Content Officer at APMC.

"We are excited to bring Little Angel to Kidoodle.TV's audiences, following on from the success of our other shows on the platform," commented Andy Yeatman, the MD of the Americas for Moonbug Entertainment. "We are looking forward to our continued partnership with APMC and bringing the joy and fun of Moonbug to other territories soon."

With both episodic and compilation formats, Kidoodle.TV audiences will see continued launches of over 10 hours of "Little Angel" videos in English, Spanish, and Portuguese over the coming months.

About APMC and Kidoodle.TV®

Kidoodle.TV® is a family-focused Safe Streaming™ service committed to ensuring children have a safe alternative to stream their favorite TV shows and movies. Available in over 160 countries and territories on thousands of connected devices, Kidoodle.TV provides peace of mind with every show available on Kidoodle.TV strictly vetted by caring people committed to Safe and Free Streaming for Kids™. Kidoodle.TV is available on over 1000 streaming media devices, including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, VIDAA-enabled Hisense TVs, Chromecast, Roku, Vizio SmartCast, Amazon, Jio, Xfinity X1, Connected TVs, and HTML5 Web. Kidoodle.TV is owned and operated by A Parent Media Co. Inc., a family-based company. Kidoodle.TV is certified by the kidSAFE® Seal Program and is the proud recipient of the Mom's Choice Award®, a Stevie® Award, platinum winner of the Best Mobile App Award, and Parents' Picks Award - Best Elementary Products. Visit www.kidoodle.tv to learn more.

*Content availability varies by location.

About Moonbug Entertainment

Moonbug Entertainment is an award-winning global entertainment company behind some of the most popular kids' titles in the world. Moonbug's line-up includes global sensations CoComelon, Blippi, Little Baby Bum, Little Angel, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko's Garage, ARPO and many more.

Moonbug's shows are currently available in 32 languages and feature on more than 150 platforms globally, including YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sky, Super RTL, BBC iPlayer, HBO Max, Tencent, Youku and Roku. The company's portfolio currently stands at 29 IPs and 100+ brand partners.

Moonbug is a subsidiary of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone's flagship private equity business.

