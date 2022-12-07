Descartes Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results

Record Services Revenues and Income from Operations

WATERLOO, Ontario, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSX:DSG) (Nasdaq:DSGX) announced its financial results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter (Q3FY23). All financial results referenced are in United States (US) currency and, unless otherwise indicated, are determined in accordance with US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).



“Our customers face complexity in their supply chains from a myriad of factors, including movements in foreign exchange rates, inflation, freight cost movements, geopolitical events and fast-changing economic conditions,” said Edward J. Ryan, Descartes’ CEO. “Our job is to help our customers manage through that complexity. Our Global Logistics Network (GLN) helps shippers, carriers, and logistics services providers connect and collaborate to plan, execute, monitor and measure their trading activities in an efficient and sustainable manner. We continue to see customers trusting us to help their businesses navigate complicated times in their supply chains.”

Q3FY23 Financial Results

As described in more detail below, key financial highlights for Descartes’ Q3FY23 included:

Revenues of $121.5 million, up 12% from $108.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 ( Q3FY22 ) and, principally due to movements in foreign exchange rates impacting non-USD revenues, down from $123.0 million in the previous quarter ( Q2FY23 );

) and, principally due to movements in foreign exchange rates impacting non-USD revenues, down from $123.0 million in the previous quarter ( ); Revenues were comprised of services revenues of $110.1 million (91% of total revenues), professional services and other revenues of $10.3 million (8% of total revenues) and license revenues of $1.1 million (1% of total revenues). Services revenues were up 13% from $97.2 million in Q3FY22 and up 1% from $109.4 million in Q2FY23;

Cash provided by operating activities of $50.9 million, up 18% from $43.3 million in Q3FY22 and up 10% from $46.4 million in Q2FY23;

Income from operations of $34.8 million, up 25% from $27.8 million in Q3FY22 and up 10% from $31.5 million in Q2FY23;

Net income of $26.5 million, up 4% from $25.5 million in Q3FY22 and up 16% from $22.9 million in Q2FY23. Net income as a percentage of revenue was 22%, compared to 23% in Q3FY22 and 19% in Q2FY23;

Earnings per share on a diluted basis of $0.31, compared to $0.30 in Q3FY22 and $0.27 in Q2FY23; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $54.5 million, up 13% from $48.2 million in Q3FY22 and up 1% from $54.0 million in Q2FY23. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 45%, compared to 44% in both Q3FY22 and Q2FY23.



Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a complement to financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation (for which we include related fees and taxes) and other charges (for which we include restructuring charges and acquisition-related expenses). These items are considered by management to be outside Descartes' ongoing operational results. We define Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues as the quotient, expressed as a percentage, from dividing Adjusted EBITDA for a period by revenues for the corresponding period. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income determined in accordance with GAAP is provided later in this release.

The following table summarizes Descartes' results in the categories specified below over the past 5 fiscal quarters (unaudited; dollar amounts, other than per share amounts, in millions):

Q3

FY23 Q2

FY23 Q1

FY23 Q4

FY22 Q3

FY22 Revenues 121.5 123.0 116.4 112.4 108.9 Services revenues 110.1 109.4 102.8 99.5 97.2 Gross margin 77% 77% 76% 76% 76% Cash provided by operating activities 50.9 46.4 44.4 45.5 43.3 Income from operations 34.8 31.5 30.6 26.0 27.8 Net income 26.5 22.9 23.1 19.2 25.5 Net income as a % of revenues 22% 19% 20% 17% 23% Earnings per diluted share 0.31 0.27 0.27 0.22 0.30 Adjusted EBITDA 54.5 54.0 51.2 50.1 48.2 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenues 45% 44% 44% 45% 44%

Year-to-Date Financial Results

As described in more detail below, key financial highlights for Descartes’ nine-month period ended October 31, 2022 (9MFY23) included:

Revenues of $360.9 million, up 16% from $312.3 million in the same period a year ago ( 9MFY22 );

); Revenues were comprised of services revenues of $322.3 million (89% of total revenues), professional services and other revenues of $31.9 million (9% of total revenues) and license revenues of $6.7 million (2% of total revenues). Services revenues were up 16% from $279.0 million in 9MFY22;

Cash provided by operating activities of $141.7 million, up 8% from $130.6 million in 9MFY22;

Income from operations of $96.8 million, up 25% from $77.4 million in 9MFY22;

Net income of $72.5 million, up 8% from $67.1 million in 9MFY22. Net income as a percentage of revenues was 20%, compared to 21% in 9MFY22;

Earnings per share on a diluted basis of $0.84, up 8% from $0.78 in 9MFY22; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $159.8 million, up 18% from $135.6 million in 9MFY22. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 44%, compared to 43% in 9MFY22.



The following table summarizes Descartes’ results in the categories specified below over 9MFY23 and 9MFY22 (unaudited, dollar amounts in millions):

9MFY23 9MFY22 Revenues 360.9 312.3 Services revenues 322.3 279.0 Gross margin 77% 76% Cash provided by operating activities 141.7 130.6 Income from operations 96.8 77.4 Net income 72.5 67.1 Net income as a % of revenues 20% 21% Earnings per diluted share 0.84 0.78 Adjusted EBITDA 159.8 135.6 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenues 44% 43%

Cash Position

At October 31, 2022, Descartes had $237.4 million in cash. Cash increased by $48.4 million in Q3FY23 and increased $24.0 million in 9MFY23. The table set forth below provides a summary of cash flows for Q3FY23 and 9MFY23 in millions of dollars:

Q3FY23 9MFY23 Cash provided by operating activities 50.9 141.7 Additions to property and equipment (1.0) (4.4) Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired - (104.0) Payment of debt issuance costs - (0.1) Issuances of common shares, net of issuance costs 1.2 1.7 Payment of contingent consideration - (5.2) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash (2.7) (5.7) Net change in cash 48.4 24.0 Cash, beginning of period 189.0 213.4 Cash, end of period 237.4 237.4

Credit Facility

On December 7, 2022, Descartes amended its $350.0 million revolving operating credit facility (the “Credit Facility”) that is available for general corporate purposes, including the financing of ongoing working capital needs and acquisitions. With the amendments, the Credit Facility’s features include:

With the approval of the lenders, the ability to expand the Credit Facility to a total of $500.0 million;

A five-year maturity with no fixed repayment dates prior to the end of the five-year term ending December 2027;

Borrowings under the Credit Facility are secured by a first charge over substantially all of Descartes’ assets;

Depending on the type of advance, interest rates under the revolving operating portion of the credit facility are based on the Canada or US prime rate, Canadian Dollar Offered Rate (CDOR) or the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus an additional 0 to 250 basis points based on the ratio of net debt to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, as defined in the Credit Facility;

A standby fee of between 20 to 40 basis points will be charged on all undrawn amounts; and

Certain customary representations, warranties and guarantees, and covenants.

As at October 31, 2022, $350.0 million of the Credit Facility remained available for use. We were in compliance with the covenants of the Credit Facility as at October 31, 2022 and remain in compliance as of today.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues

We prepare and release quarterly unaudited and annual audited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. We also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP financial information, used to evaluate our performance, in this and other earnings releases and investor conference calls as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. We believe that current shareholders and potential investors in our company use non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, in making investment decisions about our company and measuring our operational results.

The term “Adjusted EBITDA” refers to a financial measure that we define as earnings before certain charges that management considers to be non-operating expenses and which consist of interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation (for which we include related fees and taxes) and other charges (for which we include restructuring charges and acquisition-related expenses). Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues divides Adjusted EBITDA for a period by the revenues for the corresponding period and expresses the quotient as a percentage.

Management considers these non-operating expenses to be outside the scope of Descartes’ ongoing operations and the related expenses are not used by management to measure operations. Accordingly, these expenses are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, which we reference to both measure our operations and as a basis of comparison of our operations from period-to-period. Management believes that investors and financial analysts measure our business on the same basis, and we are providing the Adjusted EBITDA financial metric to assist in this evaluation and to provide a higher level of transparency into how we measure our own business. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues are non-GAAP financial measures and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues should not be construed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP or other non-GAAP measures that may be used by other companies, such as EBITDA. The use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues does have limitations. In particular, we have completed six acquisitions since the beginning of fiscal 2022 and may complete additional acquisitions in the future that will result in acquisition-related expenses and restructuring charges. As these acquisition-related expenses and restructuring charges may continue as we pursue our consolidation strategy, some investors may consider these charges and expenses as a recurring part of operations rather than expenses that are not part of operations.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income reported in our unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for Q3FY23, Q2FY23, Q1FY23, Q4FY22, and Q3FY22, which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(US dollars in millions) Q3FY23 Q2FY23 Q1FY23 Q4FY22 Q3FY22 Net income, as reported on Consolidated Statements of Operations 26.5 22.9 23.1 19.2 25.5 Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA: Interest expense 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 Investment income (1.1) (0.5) (0.2) (0.1) (0.1) Income tax expense 9.0 8.8 7.4 6.7 2.1 Depreciation expense 1.3 1.3 1.2 1.3 1.3 Amortization of intangible assets 14.7 16.1 15.1 15.0 15.4 Stock-based compensation and related taxes 3.6 3.8 2.9 2.9 3.0 Other charges 0.2 1.3 1.4 4.8 0.7 Adjusted EBITDA 54.5 54.0 51.2 50.1 48.2 Revenues 121.5 123.0 116.4 112.4 108.9 Net income as % of revenues 22% 19% 20% 17% 23% Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenues 45% 44% 44% 45% 44%

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income reported in our unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for 9MFY23 and 9MFY22, which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(US dollars in millions) 9MFY23 9MFY22 Net income, as reported on Consolidated Statements of Operations 72.5 67.1 Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA: Interest expense 0.8 0.8 Investment income (1.7) (0.2) Income tax expense 25.2 9.7 Depreciation expense 3.8 3.8 Amortization of intangible assets 45.9 44.1 Stock-based compensation and related taxes 10.3 8.7 Other charges 3.0 1.6 Adjusted EBITDA 159.8 135.6 Revenues 360.9 312.3 Net income as % of revenues 20% 21% Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenues 44% 43%





The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(US dollars in thousands; US GAAP; Unaudited)



October 31, January 31, 2022 2022 (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash 237,356 213,437 Accounts receivable (net) Trade 45,712 41,705 Other 9,385 14,075 Prepaid expenses and other 22,846 21,974 Inventory 786 868 316,085 292,059 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS 20,409 18,652 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 11,045 10,817 RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 7,014 10,571 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 11,393 14,962 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 232,216 229,609 GOODWILL 658,040 608,761 1,256,202 1,185,431 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable 12,640 10,566 Accrued liabilities 72,296 56,442 Lease obligations 3,358 4,029 Income taxes payable 5,993 5,616 Deferred revenue 63,459 56,780 157,746 133,433 LONG-TERM DEBT - - LEASE OBLIGATIONS 4,241 7,382 DEFERRED REVENUE 2,474 1,920 INCOME TAXES PAYABLE 8,322 7,354 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 35,255 35,523 208,038 185,612 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common shares – unlimited shares authorized; Shares issued and outstanding totaled 84,817,994 at October 31, 2022 (January 31, 2022 – 84,756,210) 538,354 536,297 Additional paid-in capital 483,001 473,303 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (48,289) (12,393) Retained earnings 75,098 2,612 1,048,164 999,819 1,256,202 1,185,431





The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(US dollars in thousands, except per share and weighted average share amounts; US GAAP; Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, October 31, October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES 121,467 108,911 360,873 312,319 COST OF REVENUES 27,530 25,607 84,272 74,926 GROSS MARGIN 93,937 83,304 276,601 237,393 EXPENSES Sales and marketing 14,637 12,246 42,188 34,585 Research and development 17,400 15,989 52,124 46,681 General and administrative 12,293 11,139 36,635 33,000 Other charges 200 672 2,971 1,606 Amortization of intangible assets 14,710 15,364 45,844 44,110 59,240 55,410 179,762 159,982 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 34,697 27,894 96,839 77,411 INTEREST EXPENSE (285) (292) (847) (841) INVESTMENT INCOME 1,037 51 1,651 175 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 35,449 27,653 97,643 76,745 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY) Current 9,252 4,615 21,591 11,481 Deferred (272) (2,453) 3,566 (1,824) 8,980 2,162 25,157 9,657 NET INCOME 26,469 25,491 72,486 67,088 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic 0.31 0.30 0.85 0.79 Diluted 0.31 0.30 0.84 0.78 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (thousands) Basic 84,797 84,636 84,782 84,569 Diluted 86,483 86,328 86,400 86,164



