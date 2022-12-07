Compass Minerals International, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; December 20, 2022 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Compass Minerals International, Inc. ("Compass" or "the Company") (NYSE: CMP) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased securities between October 31, 2017 - November 18, 2018.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Goderich's new continuous mining and continuous haulage ("CMCH") mining system resulted in the Company incurring additional operating costs rather than cost savings. Cost overages were blamed on one-off items, such as a mine ceiling collapse incident, to hide operating costs associated with the CMCH upgrade; (2) Goderich's new CMCH mining system was unable to produce targeted levels of salt during this period. The Company's salt production consistently fell below internal expectations and was less than one-half of the salt it needed to produce to generate the anticipated cost savings; (3) the purported annual salt production capacity for Goderich of eight million tons was significantly overstated. Although Goderich had been able to produce nearly eight million tons of salt annually using drill-and-blast mining, Goderich was discontinuing that method of producing salt, and the CMCH system was not capable of mining that level of salt during this period; (4) the purported anticipated annual cost savings attributed to the new CMCH mining system were significantly overstated. Even at targeted production levels, Goderich's CMCH mining system was expected to generate significantly less than the $30 million in annual cost savings the Company had represented to investors; (5) the purported realized cost savings attributed to the new CMCH mining system were significantly overstated. Cost savings generated by other unrelated projects at Goderich were attributed to the CMCH upgrade; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

