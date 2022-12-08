MedTech Acquisition Corporation Announces Adjournment of its Special Meeting in lieu of an Annual Meeting of Stockholders

The Company recommends all of its stockholders to vote FOR the Extension Amendment at the upcoming Special Meeting.



New York, NY, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: MTAC) (“MedTech” or the “Company”) today announced that on December 7, 2022, it convened and then adjourned, without conducting other business, its special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) in lieu of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders from December 7, 2022 to 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on December 12, 2022. The Special Meeting is being adjourned in order to solicit more votes toward the approval to amend the Company’s amended and restated certificate of incorporation (“Extension Amendment”) to extend the date by which the Company must complete a business combination from December 22, 2022 to June 22, 2023 (or such earlier date as determined by the Board of Directors). The Company plans to continue to solicit proxies for the Special Meeting until December 12, 2022.

The record date for the Special Meeting remains the close of business on October 24, 2022 (the “Record Date”). Stockholders who have previously submitted their proxy or otherwise voted and who do not want to change their vote need not take any action. Stockholders as of the Record Date can vote, even if they have subsequently sold their shares.

On November 11, 2022, MedTech entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with MTAC Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and direct wholly owned subsidiary of MedTech (“Merger Sub”), and TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“TriSalus”), pursuant to which subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions set forth therein, Merger Sub will merge with and into TriSalus (the “Merger”), with TriSalus surviving the Merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of MedTech (the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement and related ancillary agreements, the “Business Combination”). Upon consummation of the Business Combination, MedTech will be renamed “TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws regarding the approval of certain proposals at the Special Meeting or the implementation of the Extension Amendment. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “would,” “will” and similar expressions or the negative or other variations of such statements. These statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication and on the current expectations of MedTech’s and TriSalus’s respective managements and are not predictions of actual performance and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: (i) the risk that the Business Combination may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of MedTech’s securities; (ii) the risk that the Business Combination may not be completed by MedTech’s business combination deadline and the potential failure to obtain an extension of the business combination deadline; (iii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the Business Combination, including the approval of the Merger Agreement by the stockholders of MedTech, the satisfaction of the minimum cash amount following any redemptions by MedTech’s public stockholders, and the receipt of certain governmental and regulatory approvals, including reimbursement approval; (iv) the lack of a third-party valuation in determining whether or not to pursue the Business Combination; (v) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement; (vi) the receipt of an unsolicited offer from another party for an alternative transaction that could interfere with the Business Combination, (vii) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the Business Combination on TriSalus’s business relationships, operating results and business generally; (viii) risks that the Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations of TriSalus; (ix) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against TriSalus or MedTech related to the Merger Agreement or the Business Combination; (x) the ability to maintain the listing of MedTech’s securities on the Nasdaq; (xi) changes in business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (xii) unfavorable changes in the reimbursement environment for TriSalus’s products; (xiii) TriSalus’s product candidates not achieving success in preclinical or clinical trials or not being able to obtain regulatory approval, either on a timely basis or at all or subject to any conditions that negatively impact TriSalus’s ability to commercialize the applicable product candidates; (xiv) TriSalus being unable to continue to grow TriNav sales; (xv) the size of the addressable markets for TriNav and TriSalus’s product candidates, if successfully developed and approved by the applicable regulatory authorities, being less than TriSalus estimates; (xvi) TriSalus’s ability to successfully commercialize any product candidates that it successfully develops and that are approved by applicable regulatory authorities; (xvii) TriSalus’s ability to continue to fund preclinical and clinical trials for its product candidates; (xviii) TriSalus’s ability to partner with other companies; (xix) future economic and market conditions; (xx) the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations affecting TriSalus's business or industry; (xxi) TriSalus’s ability to manage future growth; (xxii) TriSalus’s ability to maintain and grow its market share; (xxiii) the effects of competition on TriSalus’s business; (xxiv) the ability of MedTech or the combined company to raise additional financing in connection with the Business Combination or to finance its operations in the future; (xxv) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts and other expectations after the completion of the Business Combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities; (xxvi) costs related to the Business Combination; and (xxvii) the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination or to realize estimated pro forma results and the underlying assumptions, including with respect to estimated stockholder redemptions. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive.



You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of MedTech’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 2, 2022 (the “2021 Form 10-K”), MedTech’s definitive proxy statement dated November 4, 2022 related to the Special Meeting, as amended and supplemented by the Amendment No. 1 to the definitive proxy statement dated November 28, 2022 (the “Proxy Statement”), the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus on Form S-4 relating to the Business Combination, which is expected to be filed by MedTech with the SEC and other documents filed by MedTech from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and none of MedTech, TriSalus, or any of their respective representatives assume any obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. None of MedTech, TriSalus, or any of their respective representatives gives any assurance that either MedTech or TriSalus will achieve its expectations.

Changes and Additional Information in Connection with SEC Filing

MedTech urges investors, stockholders and other interested persons to read the Proxy Statement as well as other documents filed by MedTech with the SEC, because these documents contain important information about MedTech and the Extension Amendment. The Proxy Statement was first mailed to stockholders of MedTech as of the Record Date on November 8, 2022. Stockholders may obtain copies of the Proxy Statement, without charge, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov

Morrow Sodali LLC

333 Ludlow Street, 5th Floor, South Tower

Stamford, CT 06902

Individuals call toll-free (800) 662-5200

Banks and brokers call (203) 658-9400

E-mail: MTAC.info@investor.morrowsodali.com

You may also obtain these documents by requesting them via phone or in writing:

MedTech Acquisition Corporation

48 Maple Avenue

Greenwich, CT 06830

(908) 391-1288

MedTech intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) that will include a proxy statement/prospectus of MedTech, that will be both the proxy statement to be distributed to holders of MedTech’s common stock in connection with its solicitation of proxies for the vote by MedTech’s stockholders with respect to the Business Combination and other matters as may be described in the Registration Statement, as well as the prospectus relating to the offer and sale of the securities to be issued in the Business Combination. The Registration Statement is not yet effective. The Registration Statement, including the proxy statement/prospectus contained therein, when it is declared effective by the SEC, will contain important information about the Business Combination and the other matters to be voted upon at a meeting of MedTech’s stockholders to be held to approve the Business Combination and other matters (the “Combination Meeting”). MedTech may also file other documents with the SEC regarding the Business Combination. MedTech stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read, when available, the Registration Statement, including the proxy statement/prospectus contained therein, as well as any amendments or supplements thereto, because they will contain important information about the Business Combination. When available, the definitive proxy statement /prospectus will be mailed to MedTech stockholders as of a record date to be established for voting on the Business Combination and the other matters to be voted upon at the Combination Meeting.

Participation in Solicitation

Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and other documents containing important information about MedTech and TriSalus through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by MedTech can be obtained free of charge by directing a written request to MedTech Acquisition Corporation at 48 Maple Avenue, Greenwich, CT 06830.

No Offer or Solicitation

Contact

Christopher C. Dewey

MedTech Acquisition Corporation

(908) 391-1288