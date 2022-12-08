At CAGR of 5.1%, DC-DC Converter Market Size is Anticipated to Gain USD 6.4 Bn by 2027

Chicago, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DC-DC Converter Market The study categorizes the market based on Vertical, Form Factor, Input Voltage, Output Voltage, Output Power, Output Number, Product Type, Isolation Working Voltage, and Region.", The market is driven by various factors, such as rise in demand industrial robots, growing aerospace industry and rising energy and power industrial sector.

DC-DC Converter Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Size Value in 2022 USD 4.9 Billion Revenue Forecast in 2027 USD 6.4 Billion Growth Rate 5.1% Forecast Period 2022-2027 Market size available for years 2018–2027 Base year considered 2021 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments covered By Vertical, By Form Factor, By Input Voltage, By output Voltage, By output Power, By Output Number, By Product Type, By Isolation Working Voltage, By Region Geographies covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Rest of the World Companies covered TDK Lambda Corporation (Japan),

Texas Instruments Incorporated (US),

Delta Electronics (Taipei),

Flex Ltd. (Singapore) and

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

“Browse in-depth TOC on " DC-DC Converter Size"

220– Tables

58 – Figures

274 – Pages

TDK Lambda Corporation (Japan), Murata Manufacturing (Japan), Flex Ltd. (Singapore), Delta Electronics (Taipei), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), and Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), among others, are some of the leading players operating in the DC-DC converter market. These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies to strengthen their position in the market. These include contracts, agreements, and research & development (R&D) activities further to expand their presence in the DC-DC converter market.

Texas Instruments Was ranked second in the DC-DC converter market in 2021. The company designs and manufactures semiconductors and various integrated circuits for electronics designers and manufacturers globally. Products offered by the company include several analog electronics, calculators, digital signal processors, digital light processors, ICS, and embedded processors.

Recent Developments

In September 2021, Murata introduced MYRNP PicoBK™ DC-DC Converter which are small coil-integrated negative voltage DC-to-DC converter IC. This solution offers the switching methods of the MYRNP series to maintain a stable output voltage even when the input voltage fluctuates while also supporting a larger output current.

TDK-Lambda introduced 250-Watt RGA series of ruggedized non-isolated DC-DC converter for harsh-environment applications such as robotics, automated guided vehicles, communications, and industrial and portable battery-powered equipment.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the DC-DC converter market?

DC-DC converter market in Asia Pacific is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. . The key factor responsible for Asia Pacific, leading the global DC-DC converter market owing to the rapid growth of the technologically advanced power converter in the region. This region consist of major countries such as India, China and Japan which are rapidly growing economical countries. In Asia Pacific, the rise in manufacturing industries and growing aerospace and defence industry is encouraging manufacturers of DC-DC converters to introduce technologically advanced and efficient products cross avrious product type. The increasing demand for DC-DC converter and the presence of some of the leading players operating in the market, such as TDK Lambda Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, FDK Corporation, are expected to drive the global DC-DC converter market in Asia Pacific.

