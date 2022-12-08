Battery Separator Market Size Worth USD 12.81 Billion Globally with Excellent CAGR of 13.87% by 2029, Size, Share, Rising Trends, Market Demand and Revenue Outlook

HOUSTON, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled " Battery Separator Market " with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. Battery Separator market research report is very much essential in many ways to grow your business and thrive in the market. The market transformations are highlighted here occur because of the moves of key players and brands like developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges, and accusations that in turn changes the view of the global face of the Battery Separator industry. It is a professional and detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, and geographical analysis. Battery Separator market research report is a vital document in planning business objectives or goals.

The global battery separator market was valued at USD 4.53 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.81 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 13.87% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Market Overview:

Battery separators separate anode (positive electrode) and cathode (negative electrode) materials within a cell mechanically. These barriers prevent short circuits between the battery's internal components while also allowing for maximum ionic conductivity during charging or discharging. Separators have a porous structure and are chemically and electrochemically stable to the electrolyte and electrode materials in a battery. The separator is designed to shut down the batteries in the event of an overheating or short circuit.

Consumer electronic gadgets have largely gained popularity, and as a result, they are highly demanded across the globe. The consumer electronics sector is, however, the primary consumer of lithium-ion batteries. Moreover, electric vehicle (EVs) sales have increased and they are also becoming the largest consumers of lithium-ion batteries in recent years. Consequently, the surge in demand for consumer electronics as well as electric vehicles (EVs) will further boost the battery separator market.

Toray Industry Inc., (Japan)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

SK Innovation Co. Ltd., (South Korea)

Freudenberg SE (Germany)

ENTEK International LLC (U.S.)

Hollingsworth & Vose (U.S.)

AMER-SIL (Luxembourg)

B&F Technology (U.S.)

W-Scope Corporation (Japan)

Ube Corporation (Japan)

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., (Japan)

Dreamweaver International (U.S.)

Bernard Dumas (France)

Electrovaya (Canada)

DuPont (U.S.)

Eaton (Ireland)

Targray (Canada)

TEIJIN LIMITED (Japan)

Recent Development

In March 2021, Asahi Kasei, a global leader in the production of LIB separators, intends to increase the production capacity of Hipore Li-ion battery separators at its plant in Miyazaki, Japan. With wet-process manufacturing plants in Japan (Moriyama, Shiga, and Hyuga, Miyazaki) and dry-process manufacturing plants in the United States, the company has been proactively focusing on expanding its LIB separator business (North Carolina).

In January 2022, Entek Manufacturing, a well-known manufacturer of lead and lithium-ion battery separators, has acquired Adaptive Engineering & Fabrication, a manufacturer of material handling equipment. This acquisition will allow the rebranded company, Entek Adaptive, to emerge as the most recent product line for all material handling businesses. Adaptive will be in charge of developing, installing, and selling material handling equipment, with support from Entek's project management and engineering teams.

Opportunities for Key Players:

Advancements and Research and Development Activities

Furthermore, the advancements in Li-Ion batteries extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the rapid increase in research and development of new materials for battery separators will further expand the future growth of the battery separator market

Key Market Segments Covered in Battery Separator Industry Research

By Battery Type

Li-Ion

Lead Acid

By Material Type

Polyethylene

By End User

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Key Growth Drivers:

High Demand Across End Users

Increasing demand for separators in a variety of industries, including consumer electronics and automotive, will drive market demand during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing adoption of wet separators and micro grids in the automotive industry is expected to drive the battery separators market share throughout the assessment period. The increasing use of electronic vehicles will increase demand for lithium-ion batteries, which will drive the use of battery separators. In line with this, the increasing demand for EVs is acting as a key determinant favoring the growth of the battery separator market over forecast period. Moreover, the rapid increase in demand for highly efficient batteries in various end-use industries is positively impacting the growth of the battery separator market.

Furthermore, the growing need to improve battery security and consistency without sacrificing performance or cost is fueling the growth of the battery separator market. The growing awareness of EV and HEV, is encouraging manufacturers to include battery-powered vehicles is projected to bolster the growth of the market.

Battery Separator Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the battery separator market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the presence of a huge automotive industry coupled with the increasing penetration of consumer electronics within the region.

Europe, on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the strong huge consumer electronics demand coupled with the presence of stringent regulations, which has boosted the use of electric vehicles within the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Battery Separator Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Battery Separator Market, By Battery Type Global Battery Separator Market, By Material Type Global Battery Separator Market, By End User Global Battery Separator Market, By Region Global Battery Separator Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

