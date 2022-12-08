IBA Wins 10 Proton Therapy System Contract in Spain  

English French

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, 08 December 2022 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology, today confirms that it has signed a contract with the Spanish Ministry of Health to install ten proton therapy systems across Spain as part of a significant public tender. This follows the announcement in August that IBA had qualified as the only supplier of the tender.

The total value of the contract to IBA is currently EUR 217 million, all taxes excluded, for the ten systems to be installed at nine different sites in Spain. The contract does not include the typical multi-year maintenance component which will be negotiated at a later stage. Revenue recognition will start in 2022.



The project is being funded by the Amancio Ortega Foundation, which signed an agreement with the Spanish Ministry of Health in 2021 under which the Foundation agreed to donate funds for the purchase of 10 proton therapy systems to be installed across Spain.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA commented: “This significant contract win for IBA is testament to the world-class quality of our offering and validates our established status as the proton therapy market leader with the unique ability to respond to a contract of such scale. We look forward to working closely with the nine centers across Spain to deliver this life-saving treatment to their patients.”

Luk Herremans, Executive Vice President of IBA Proton Therapy added “Securing such a major public tender underlines the growing importance of proton therapy in the treatment of cancer, in a market that continues to see strong momentum globally with more clinical evidence being generated on the treatment modality than ever before. We welcome these new Spanish centers to our IBA Campus community, which is the largest in the world and where they will be able to both learn from and share with other members in order to provide cutting-edge cancer care to their patients.”

***

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,800 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

For further information, please contact:

IBA

Soumya Chandramouli

Chief Financial Officer

+32 10 475 890

Investorrelations@iba-group.com

Olivier Lechien

Corporate Communication Director

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com

For media and investor enquiries:

Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell, Angela Gray, Lucy Featherstone

+44 (0) 20 3709 5700

IBA@consilium-comms.com

Attachment