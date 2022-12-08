Proactive news headlines including Latin Resources, St George Mining, Kaiser Reef and White Rock Minerals

Sydney, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has welcomed its first mineral resource estimate (MRE) for Colina lithium deposit at the 100%-owned high-grade Colina Project in Brazil, and an exploration target with upside potential of 22 million tonnes. Click here

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) is looking to team up with global battery manufacturer SVOLT Energy Technology Co., Ltd to advance its flagship Mt Alexander Lithium Project and to invest in new lithium business opportunities. Click here

Kaiser Reef Ltd (ASX:KAU) has poured its 100th gold bar as it continues to ramp up operations at the A1 Gold Mine in eastern Victoria. Click here

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) has launched a $4.75 million equity-raising program with the primary aim of continuing the ramp-up of gold production at the Woods Point Gold Mine and gold processing facility in Victoria to full capacity. Click here

Incannex Healthcare Ltd (ASX:IHL, NASDAQ:IXHL)’s estimated pro forma net cash position of A$45 million in December 2022 provides a cash runway into CY25, based on the company’s burn rate and Edison Investment Research projections. Click here

AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ) is taking legal action to assert its rights to the Manono Lithium and Tin Project in the DRC, bringing an arbitration case to the ICC International Court of Arbitration and preparing a second against La Congolaise d’Exploitation Minière (Cominière) and Dathomir. Click here

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA, NASDAQ:KZIA)’s upcoming top-line data for EVT801, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptors (VEGFR), in H1 CY23, is expected to be a key share price catalyst according to Edison Investment Research. Click here

C29 Metals Ltd (ASX:C29) has retained two key consultants who provide lithium, geological and in-country expertise as the company advances lithium brine projects in the Argentine section of South America’s prolific Lithium Triangle. Click here

Southern Gold Ltd (ASX:SAU) has begun reconnaissance fieldwork in South Korea ahead of schedule following a successful site visit to priority rare earth element (REE) and lithium-tantalum-caesium (LTC) lithium target areas in November. Click here

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1) has received continued support from its stakeholders, the Tiwi Land Council, for the development of its Tiwi H2 export hydrogen project in the Tiwi Islands of the Northern Territory. Click here

Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has appointed Prashant S Chintawar to the role of CEO, effective from the start of 2023. Click here

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) has lauded the acceptance of a poster presentation on the company’s phase 2 synovial fluid biomarker clinical trial at the 2023 Osteoarthritis Research Society International (OARSI) World Congress on Osteoarthritis (OA). Click here

Cobre Ltd (ASX:CBE) has welcomed new chief executive officer Adam Wooldridge to the team effective today. Click here

Ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR, OTC:GSCCF) is hopeful of securing a lifetime supply of the sulphur needed for its Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Esmeralda County, Nevada, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Shell Canada Energy. Click here

Lithium Power International Ltd (ASX:LPI) has completed the acquisition of water rights covering its Maricunga Lithium Project in Chile. Click here

Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd (ASX:SUV) has raised $2 million via a share placement at $0.04 per share to new and existing sophisticated investors. Click here

Auric Mining Ltd (ASX:AWJ) has completed a $2.38 million capital raising with a share purchase plan (SPP) and shortfall bringing in $1.25 million before costs. Click here

Synertec Corporation Ltd (ASX:SOP) has successfully integrated with Santos Limited’s production and operating systems in Australia, supplying 100% of power, emissions-free, through its proprietary Powerhouse technology. Click here

Corazon Mining Ltd (ASX:CZN) has found a lithium-bearing pegmatite in an old trench at the Miriam Nickel Sulphide Project in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has struck gold in the deepest diamond drilled hole to date at Glandore East, revealing high-grade mineralisation up to 0.3 metres at 3.86 g/t gold from 188.1 metres beneath historical drill holes. Click here

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) is buoyed by positive Downhole Electromagnetic (DHEM) survey results provided by joint venture partner Helix Resources Ltd (ASX:HLX) at the Canbelego Project in the Cobar region of NSW. Click here

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) is fairly priced at $0.71 per share based on recent developments, including its agreement with Case Western University and following the release of its full-year financial results, Diamond Equity Research wrote in its latest update on the company. Click here

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) (RAD) has earned a price valuation of $0.70 per share, an implied upside of nearly six times its current share price of $0.12 based on recent developments, according to Diamond Equity Research. Click here

Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR) has strengthened its operational capabilities with the appointment of experienced mining engineer and geologist Dean Vallve as chief operating officer. Click here

About Proactive



Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.



With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com