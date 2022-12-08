English French

Edenred innovates with more sustainable and more inclusive solutions for people with disabilities

Edenred, the leader in earmarked funds solutions in France and worldwide, is enhancing its Ticket Restaurant® and Kadéos solutions. As of December 2022, all new cards issued are eco-designed and come with completely reimagined user kits that use considerably less paper. The new Ticket Restaurant card has also been conceived for easier use by workers with disabilities. These innovations join other features rolled out by Edenred recently such as QR code payment and complementary payments for amounts above available balances.

Ticket Restaurant to become simpler and more inclusive for people with disabilities

To improve Ticket Restaurant accessibility for the visually impaired, Ticket Restaurant cards now include an “R” for “restaurant” in braille on their front side, making it easier for users to identify the card in their wallet or pocket. The innovative new feature has been tested and approved by visually impaired users, who contributed to its development. It is a first in France for payment cards. These new cards simplify daily life for hundreds of thousands of people. The edenred.fr website is also being adapted as part of a digital accessibility initiative for the visually impaired.

In 2017, Edenred France launched a partnership with Elioz Connect to make its Client Relations Center accessible to the hearing impaired. Users can contact a client relationship representative by phone or via their computer screen and, depending on their preferred mode of communication, have an interpreter translate the reply into sign language or transcribe it in real time.

Eco-design embedded in the production process for Ticket Restaurant and Kadéos solutions

Edenred’s new cards are now also eco-designed and made up of 85% recycled plastic. Ticket Restaurant cards in circulation will be renewed progressively as Edenred replaces expired cards with the new eco-designed versions. The eco-designed cards are 100% recyclable.

Since 2016, Edenred France has also offered a free service whereby beneficiaries can send in their expired Ticket Restaurant cards for recycling – an unprecedented initiative in France.

The market leader in France, Edenred also launched the first fully virtual, mobile-first Ticket Restaurant solution in 2021. The service can be used directly on a smartphone, delivering an optimal user experience while eliminating the production of plastic-based media.

As of January 2023, Edenred will also use recycled plastic to produce Kadéos gift cards. In doing so, the Group has the clear goal of driving environmental responsibility throughout the employee benefits market by applying an eco-design approach to its entire range of solutions.





Edenred France has also redesigned the user kits that are sent out with cards to explain how each solution works. All employees receive these kits when they become Edenred beneficiaries. The redesigned kits are now lighter, fully recyclable and printed with 98% vegetable-based inks. They will be rolled out as of January 2023 and use 60% less paper than previous versions, saving 15 metric tons of paper per year (France only).

Ilan Ouanounou, General Manager of Edenred France, said: “The Ticket Restaurant and Kadéos innovations we have announced today reaffirm Edenred’s technology leadership while stepping up our commitment to a more inclusive, accessible and environmentally friendly world of work. Our solutions’ features are perfectly aligned with employee expectations, such as braille on all our cards, mobile payment and ordering via meal delivery platforms. They take into account the needs of all our users and help improve our environmental impact.”

