Biochar Market to Reach USD 4.2 Billion by 2030; Report Explores Rising Biochar Sales in Agriculture Industry

Newark, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 1.5 billion in 2022 Biochar market will reach USD 4.2 billion by 2030. The market is expanding as a result of rising sales of biochar for agriculture, rising use of gasification biochar systems, and rising demand for biochar in the production of electricity. Furthermore, market participants' growing interest in turning biochar into novel goods based on its special chemical features is expected to propel the market’s growth.



Key Insight of the Biochar Market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest biochar market share. To increase their presence on the global market, many biochar producers in North America are putting an increasing amount of effort into commercialising biochar and improving their product lines. The rising use of biochar in electricity generation and the growing demand for pyrolysis equipment are expected to fuel the biochar market growth in the region. In North America, which continues to lead the worldwide market, there is a large demand for biochar products due to increased environmental concerns and the availability of more affordable feedstock.



The pyrolysis segment is expected to augment the biochar market during the forecast period.



The pyrolysis segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. The growth of the pyrolysis segment is expected to increase as it helps prevent greenhouse gas emissions.



The agriculture segment market size is 0.6 billion in 2022



The agriculture segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period. Biochar helps to increase the soil's biological productivity and water and fertiliser holding capacity, which aids in supplying crops with nourishment and quickening growth, propelling the segment’s growth.



Advancement in market



In June 2021, Wakefield Biochar and Vow ASA (together referred to as "Vow") signed a contract for the installation of a large-scale Biogreen system at Wakefield's facility in Valdosta, Georgia, in the United States. The USD 5.15 million turn-key systems that Vow will deliver and commission in 2022 include drying apparatus, biochar synthesis based on unique Biogreen technology, and conversion of CO2 neutral syngas into energy used for biomass drying.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Growing utilization of biochar



There are several benefits and applications for biochar in the market. It is economical, waste is minimized, there is no pollution, and the cost of raw materials is lower. It may be used for a variety of things, one of which is livestock feed. Because it helps animals live healthier lives and gives them organic nutrients, the usage of this product for livestock feed is increasing rapidly around the world. When used as feed, this chemical aids in digestion and helps animals absorb toxins from their bodies. In other places, farmers have started giving this to the cows every day. As a result, the demand for biochar market is expected to increase during the forecast period.



Restraint: Technological inefficiencies



Lack of effective technology for the development of low emission char synthesis restraints the market’s growth. Furthermore, the rising global warming and pollution increases the need for low emisiion biochar, which gets hindered owing to the lack of presence of efficient technology.



Opportunity: Rising government policies



The world is becoming ever more aware of the need to safeguard the environment. To safeguard the environment from waste and carbon pollution, people are calling for tougher regulations. The usage of this product is being promoted by the government for a number of uses, including the production of electricity and the feeding of cattle, in an effort to protect the environment by lowering waste and moving in the direction of sustainable goal. This is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period.



Challenge: High cost



The price of raw materials used to produce biochar is high. In addition to this, the labor cost also adds to the overall cost of the final product, challenging the market’s growth.



Some of the major players operating in the biochar market are:

Black Owl Biochar

CharGrow USA LLC

Cool Planet

Earth Systems Consulting Pty Ltd

Pacific Biochar Benefit Corporation

Pacific Pyrolysis Pty Ltd

Phoenix Energy

Arstaeco

Genesis Industries Inc.

Biochar Now, L.L.C.

Airex Énergie Inc.

American BioChar Company

Bioforcetech Corporation

ECOERA

PYROPOWER

ETIA S.A.S.

Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type:

Distilled

Standard

Distilled & Hydrogenated

By Application:

Alkyd Resins

Adhesives and Elastomers

Lubricants

Polyamide Resin

Fuel Oil Additives

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



