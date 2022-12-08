Point of Care (POC) Survey Reveals Majority of U.K. Clinicians Endorse Climate Benefits of POC Through Reduction of Carbon Emissions and Anticipate Future Growth of POC Testing to Come from Community Settings

LONDON, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LumiraDx Limited (Nasdaq: LMDX), a next-generation point of care diagnostics company, today announced findings from its first annual U.K. survey, “Point of Care Diagnostics: A Clinicians View”, designed to understand clinician perspectives on the latest point of care technologies available. The U.K. blinded survey polled clinicians on a number of areas related to point of care testing (POCT) to evaluate key concerns and benefits, testing locations, environmental benefits, and funding sources.



Findings from the survey revealed a few central themes including the ongoing time and bandwidth stresses felt by the majority of clinicians, the future growth of community testing, and, importantly, an overwhelming focus on the patient impacting GP’s diagnostic decisions. In addition, the report also showed a great majority of clinicians saw the environmental value POCT brought in support of the NHS roadmap to achieve “net zero” by 2045.

Key findings included:

PATIENT CARE: Clinicians ranked ‘Improved quality of care’ as the No.1 benefit of POCT, over operational costs and time saved.

Clinicians ranked ‘Improved quality of care’ as the No.1 benefit of POCT, over operational costs and time saved. STAFF TIME: The top concern for clinicians when ordering a laboratory (not POC) test was wait time. 81% of clinicians said reduction of staff time for patient follow-up supported by POCT was extremely to moderately important to them.

The top concern for clinicians when ordering a laboratory (not POC) test was wait time. 81% of clinicians said reduction of staff time for patient follow-up supported by POCT was extremely to moderately important to them. LOCATION: Nearly three-quarters of clinicians estimate the role of community health is expected to expand, anticipating high growth from pharmacy and a centralised/community hub.

Nearly three-quarters of clinicians estimate the role of community health is expected to expand, anticipating high growth from pharmacy and a centralised/community hub. ENVIRONMENT IMPACT: 83% of clinicians acknowledged the potential of POCT in reducing the carbon footprint of testing by reducing patient visits, was moderately to extremely important in their adoption of POCT.

83% of clinicians acknowledged the potential of POCT in reducing the carbon footprint of testing by reducing patient visits, was moderately to extremely important in their adoption of POCT. FUNDING: Most funding for POCT today comes from individual practices and Primary Care Networks (PCNs). However, going forward nearly half of the clinicians feel funding from Integrated Care Systems/Boards will increase.



“The last few years have been incredibly challenging for clinicians across the U.K.,” commented Pooja Pathak, LumiraDx Chief Product Officer. “This survey allows us to get a pulse on how these changes in healthcare are impacting clinicians’ attitudes on diagnostics, the stresses that they are feeling and how they are looking for testing to support them in their patient management. From these results we can see not only a growing comfort with point of care testing, but also a growing need for the unique solutions next-generation POCT provides through rapid and accurate results.”

The blinded survey, conducted by a third-party, was held online between October 7-14th surveying 200 U.K. doctors in private, group practices as well as urgent care.

The full survey results for both the U.K. and U.S. reports are available at go.lumiradx.com/clinicians-survey-2022.

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx Limited (Nasdaq: LMDX) is a next-generation point of care diagnostics company that is transforming community-based healthcare. Its actively controlled microfluidic technology provides fast, high performance and accessible diagnostic solutions wherever the patient is for nearly any testing scenario, creating unique testing options at the point of need.

The company offers a broad menu of lab comparable tests on a single portable Platform, with more than 30 assays on the market and in the pipeline, covering infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and coagulation disorders. The company also supports high-complexity laboratory testing in an accessible high-throughput format to leverage current molecular laboratory operations.

Founded in 2014 and based in the UK, LumiraDx's diagnostic testing solutions are being deployed globally by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools, and workplaces to help screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease.

More information on LumiraDx is available at www.lumiradx.com.

