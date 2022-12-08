With 18.2% CAGR, Data Center Automation Market Worth USD 27.35 Billion by 2029

Pune, India, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global data center automation market size was valued at USD 7.40 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 8.49 billion in 2022 to USD 27.35 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. Rising cloud service adoption and increasing demand for developed data center automation are expected to foster this market’s progress. Fortune Business Insights™ mentions this information in its report titled “Data Center Automation Market Forecast, 2022-2029.”





Key Industry Development

August 2022: ABB entered into a collaboration with ATS Global, a smart digital transformation solution provider, to extend its data center automation business.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 18.2% 2029 Value Projection USD 27.35 Billion Base Year 2021 Data Center Automation Market Size in 2021 USD 7.40 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 157 Segments covered Type, Application and Geography





Rising Data Center Development Investments Facilitated Market Growth During the Pandemic

This market was positively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic due to increasing data center development investments. The alarming spike in COVID-19 infections led to the imposition of restrictions on transport and travel, thereby facilitating the adoption of digital services. The adoption of digitization enabled manufacturers to conduct their businesses and recover costs. Furthermore, the rising adoption of e-commerce facilitated data center automation adoption. These factors elevated the industry’s growth during the pandemic.





Drivers and Restraints

Rising Internet Penetration to Propel Market Growth

Data center automation refers to several factors such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, social media, video streaming platforms, and cloud adoption. The rising demand for smartphones, IoT devices, social media, and other platforms is expected to enhance this industry’s growth. Furthermore, increasing internet penetration is expected to foster this industry’s growth prospects. Moreover, the increasing adoption of digital technologies is expected to boost this industry’s progress during the upcoming years. In addition, constant data generation may drive the data center automation market growth.

However, shortage of skilled professionals is likely to hamper market progress.

Segments

Solutions Segment to Dominate Attributable to Novel Data Center Introduction

By component, the market is segmented into solutions and services. The solutions segment is expected to lead due to the novel data center introduction.

Large Enterprises Segment to Lead Owing to Automation Solution Deployment

As per enterprise type, the market is segregated into SMEs and large enterprises. The large enterprise segment is expected to lead due to the deployment of automation solutions.

Public Cloud Data Center Segment to Dominate Owing to Robust Cloud Data Centers Development

Based on data center type, the market is classified into enterprise or on-premise data centers, colocation or managed data centers, and public cloud data centers. The public cloud data center segment is expected to lead due to the robust development of cloud data centers.

Healthcare Segment to Lead Attributable to Increasing Demand for Emerging Technologies

According to end-users, the market is classified into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, IT & telecommunications, government & public sector, energy & utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. The healthcare segment is expected to lead due to the rising demand for emerging technologies.

Regionally, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.





Regional Insights

Presence of Numerous Data Centers to Propel Market Growth in North America

North America is projected to dominate the data center automation market share due to the presence of numerous data centers. The market in North America stood at USD 3.13 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share in the coming years. Furthermore, the rising adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) may foster the product demand.

In Europe, the presence of numerous data centers across France, the Netherlands, Germany, and the U.K. is expected to foster market progress. Furthermore, increasing governments for developing green data centers are expected to foster market progress.

In Asia Pacific, increasing investments in the development of cloud and colocation data centers are likely to foster the product demand. This factor may elevate industry growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies Launch Novel Centers to Boost their Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market announce the launch of novel centers to gain a positive brand image. For example, Alibaba Cloud announced two novel data centers in South Korea and Thailand in October 2021. This strategy may empower local businesses for their digital transformation. This strategy may enhance Alibaba Cloud’s brand image and generate remunerative growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, major players devise research and development, mergers, partnerships, innovations, and expansions to elevate their market position.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Cisco Systems Inc.(U.S.)

Micro Focus (U.K.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Broadcom (U.S.)

BMC Software, Inc. (U.S.)

Dell Inc. (U.S.)

Arista Networks, Inc. (U.S.)

ABB (Switzerland)





