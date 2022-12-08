Chemical Mechanical Planarization Slurry Market Size Worth $2.7 Billion by 2030 - Manufacturers' Growing Investments in Semiconductor Wafer Fabrication Materials

Newark, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) slurry market is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2021 to USD 2.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

A crucial technological process utilised in the creation of semiconductor wafers and chips is chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). It polishes and flattens wafer surfaces by combining chemical and mechanical forces. The chemical mechanical planarization process provides a uniform surface for future processing steps. Polishing, grinding, and slurry testing equipment are chemical mechanical planarization equipment examples. Depending on their major use in the fabrication of integrated circuits and memory discs, CMP models can be divided into models for material removal processes and models for planarization. CMP is frequently used in the semiconductor sector for metal layer planarization and oxide dielectric planarization. It is used to create microelectromechanical systems as well (MEMS). The semiconductor business is driven by increased demand for mobile devices, PCs, and moulded interconnect devices (MIDs). As a result, more chips are being produced to support diverse functionalities in electronic gadgets. Consequently, growth in the semiconductor sector is anticipated to fuel the CMP market during the forecast period.

Download Report Sample (230+ Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13100

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) slurry market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

In January 2020, Entegris Inc. purchased Sinemet. As a result of this transaction, Entegris Inc.'s product line has been expanded.

Market Growth & Trends

Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) is one of the important processes that is applied repeatedly in the semiconductor manufacturing process. This procedure uses a liquid known as CMP slurry to remove extra material from each layer of the wafer and smooth up the surface. The CMP slurry is a liquid diffusion that is employed in the chemical mechanical planarization process. It contains micro abrasive grit and active chemicals. Additionally, CMP slurries are utilized in conjunction with rotating and pressed against the wafer surface CMP polishing naps and pads. The United States, Korea, Japan, China, and Singapore are among the largest semiconductor chip producers, contributing considerably to the researched market's consumption and investment growth. CMP has evolved into a common manufacturing method semiconductor companies use to create integrated circuits (IC) and memory discs. As a result, increasing usage of these components in markets such as IoT, automotive, and 5G, among others, may drive demand for CMP slurries over the projection period.

For Report Purchase Enquiry: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13100

Key Findings

In 2021, the memory segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 62% and market revenue of 0.93 billion.

The device type segment is divided into memory and logic. The memory segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 62% market revenue of 0.93 billion. Flash memory has been a significant driving force in the growing popularity of mobile devices, which require a lot of storage. Memory growth is expected to be supported by new technologies such as NVM (Non-Volatile Memory), which beats standard NAND in terms of speed and endurance. With such enhancements, the CMP process would greatly contribute to driving the CMP slurry business.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, North America emerged as the largest market for the global Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) slurry market, with a market share of around 38.8% and 0.58 billion of the market revenue in 2021. Chemical-Mechanical Planarization across the region is expanding due to the expanding consumer electronics industry and the expansion of semiconductor production facilities.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/chemical-mechanical-planarization-cmp-slurry-market-13100

Key players operating in the global Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) slurry market are:

Hitachi Chemical Co Ltd.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

Fujimi Corporation

Fujifilm Corporation

Merck KGaA (Including Versum Materials)

Dow Inc.

Saint-Gobain Ceramics & Plastics, Inc.

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Brainy Insights has segmented the global Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) slurry market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry by Device:

Memory

Logic

About the report:

The global Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) slurry market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.