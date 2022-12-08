Global Space-as-a-Service Market Analysis Report 2022: Customer Value Chain Compression in the Space Industry Augments Its Future Growth Potential

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Space-as-a-Service Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study examines the global market for space services and provides a general overview of the context in which new services can radically transform the space economy.
The demand for satellite data and services is growing and fueling the global space industry's demand for satellites. The space industry is adapting its business model by using information and communications technology solutions to fulfill these demands and achieve profits faster.
As such, the space sector is becoming a service-based industry with the adoption of the as-a-Service model, enabling complete outsourcing of satellite data and services, including satellite design, manufacture, launch, and operations, as well as data processing and delivery.
As the space sector heads toward becoming a service-based industry, new market participants will benefit from a lower barrier to entry, making the services derived from space assets more accessible.
Key Issues Addressed:
- What are the key drivers and restraints affecting the industry?
- Who are the top competitors in this segment of the space industry?
- What business models are derived from the introduction of the as-a-Service model in the space industry?
- What are the critical service areas that are impacting this new business model?
- What are the sustainability aspects of using the as-a-Service model? What are the top growth opportunities?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Space Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Overview and Scope
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Key Competitors
- SPaaS
- SDaaS
- Impact of the SDaaS Model on Space Industry Value Chain Evolution
- SataaS
- GSaaS
- Service Areas
- Software-defined Satellites
- Cloud Services
- Military and Defense Landscape
- Sustainability
3. Growth Opportunity Universe - Space as a Service
- Growth Opportunity 1: Ground Station-as-a-Service
- Growth Opportunity 2: Space Data-as-a-Service
- Growth Opportunity 3: Acquisitions & Strategic Partnerships with ICT Market Participants
For more information about this report visit