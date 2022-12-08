Global Cloud Economics Competitive Landscape Report 2022 Featuring Apptio Cloudability, CloudHealth by VMware, Densify, Flexera, Harness, Kubecost, NetApp, & Turbonomic

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frost Radar: Global Cloud Economics Market - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study takes a closer look at the global cloud economics market, the landscape of vendors that help enterprises optimize cloud costs, and these players' competitive differentiation.

In a field of more than 20 global industry participants, the publisher ndependently plotted the top 8 companies in this analysis of the global cloud economics market, positioning them on two vectors: innovation and growth.

Cloud forms a critical part of the digital transformation efforts of enterprises worldwide. Cloud infrastructure, platforms, and applications extend the benefits of flexibility, scale, and cost to IT and business teams. Yet, year after year, we find that organizations report managing costs in the public cloud as a major challenge.

Consequently, interest in understanding cloud economics has grown exponentially in the past 2 to 3 years. In 2021, cloud cost optimization topped the list of services that enterprises contracted third-party providers to address.

Cloud cost optimization services providers help companies manage cloud costs on an ongoing basis, essentially operationalizing cost optimization.

Companies to Action

Apptio Cloudability

CloudHealth by VMware

Densify

Flexera

Harness

Kubecost

NetApp

Turbonomic

